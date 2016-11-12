Take the Thanksgiving feast outdoors

Thanksgiving, that lovely day for feasting, football and family, is unrecognizable compared with the original harvest meal held in 1621 and shared by Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians. So in order to make this year’s celebration more traditional, consider taking the dinner outdoors, just like the Pilgrims did 395 years ago.

Master Chef Gustav Mauler, chef/owner of Spiedini Italian Ristorante at JW Marriott in Summerlin, has been creating indoor and outdoor Thanksgiving dinners for 30 years. He knows that preparing a meal for the outdoors takes extra preparation, but also offers great rewards.

“It isn’t just the food, it’s the entire evening,” he said. “This is such a beautiful time of year in Southern Nevada and a special meal outdoors will be remembered long after the holiday is over. Your guests will truly appreciate what you have done.”

Chef Mauler said the outdoor space where the dinner is being held will dictate many aspects of the setting. “People like to sit near each other to share stories or get to know someone a little better,” he said. “So if possible, bring tables together so guests are close like a family. And that’s why when I prepare an outdoor Thanksgiving, I make a traditional meal. It’s what people want.”

Chef Mauler believes the entire meal can be brought outdoors or be set up indoors as a buffet.

“Start the meal as early as 1 p.m.,” he suggested. “That’s what we’re doing at the restaurant. I’ve learned over the years that our customers prefer to eat earlier in the day and then watch football the rest of the afternoon or take that late afternoon nap brought on by a plate full of tryptophan. Whatever you do, make it fit your schedule and the schedule of your guests.”

Setting the table can be just as important as the meal itself. Debbi Miles, marketing director at Saks Fifth Avenue, said it’s never too early to start laying out the design of the dinner table.

“Our design people like to incorporate outdoor elements to make the setting more natural,” she said. “Dinner inside might feature elegant candlesticks or silk tablecloths. But the outdoors lends itself to a farm table with a burlap runner decorated with pumpkins, foliage, leaves, nuts and berries.”

Miles suggested that squash and pumpkin vases are simple to make and easy to decorate. Pewter plates are more rustic and say outdoors because it’s a natural feel.

“You can bring the crystal and china outside if you want, but the setting calls for something more casual,” she observed. “And don’t worry how big the backyard is or isn’t. Just concentrate on making a beautiful table.”

That beautiful table might feature white plates and classic stemware since the table is going to be accented with warm- colored ornaments. A natural centerpiece of colorful leaves can be highlighted with lilies and mums.

As the afternoon sun sets, hosts can light tea lights inside a mason jar and place them around the table. And don’t forget to have a basket of blankets or warm sweaters nearby to offer guests if they need to keep warm during the brisk November evening. Or if the plan is to stay out through the evening, invest in an outdoor heater.

And what about the kids? A kid-friendly table can be set with melamine plates and butcher paper (stepping in as a tablecloth) that allows for carefree dining and cleanup. Another table can have construction paper, crayons, glue or anything else that can be found at a crafts store that allows kids to stay busy while adults socialize and create Thanksgiving haikus such as:

Turkey and dressing

Seconds, thirds, and back again

Need to take a walk.