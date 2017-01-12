Las Vegas book events

Comic Workshop: Kids and teens are invited to a explore comic storytelling with comic editor and publisher Jean Munson during a workshop scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Vegas Comics, 8866 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103. Visit facebook.com/vegascomics.

Michael Gordon Bennett: The author is set to speak about his book “7-10 Split: My Journey as America’s Whitest Black Kid” at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Atria Sunlake Senior Living Center, 3250 S. Fort Apache Blvd.

Mob Month: Gary Jenkins is set to talk about wiretapping at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 as part of the Mob Month series at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Next up, a film screening of “Donnie Brasco” is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Geoff Schumacher is scheduled to lead a discussion on the Mob Museum’s fifth anniversary featuring Oscar Goodman, Jonathan Ullman, Robert Stodal, Betsy Fretwell and Melissa Warren at 7 p.m. Jan. 31. Visit lvccld.org.

Alzheimer’s fundraiser: BooksOrBooks, 3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite R, is set to host a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association of Las Vegas featuring authors Nancy Nelson, C.J. Foxx, Frank Kennerly, Stephen Murray, Heather Silvio and Linda Stiles Fox from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. Visit booksorbooks.com.

Author showcase: The Henderson Libraries are planning a series of events and workshops featuring local authors. Events include a Local Author Showcase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 with a local author meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a visit from bestselling author Silvia Day scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. For a detailed schedule of events, visit hendersonlibraries.com/website/local-author-showcase.

Fiction coach: Novelist and fiction coach Sean Hoade is set to speak on transforming ideas into works at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Hoade is set to talk about conflict at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Register at mypubliclibrary.com.

Pen & Palette: Authors are set to read from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and sign their books from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Corner Gallery, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Participants are set to include C.J. Foxx, Karen J. Hicks, George McLendon, H.S. Rivney, Healther Silvio and Michael Tarby.

Roger DeBlanck: The author of “The Destruction of Silence” is set to speak at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Coronado Heights Senior Living, 2320 Ione Road.

Atria Seville series: Atria Seville Senior Living, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., hosts a 6 p.m. monthly author visit that is open to all. Upcoming participants include Vickie-Ann Bush, Jan. 18; Eric James Miller, Feb. 25; Karen Hicks, March 15; Rena Winter, April 19; George McLendon, May 17; and Linda Stiles Fox, June 21.

Russian folk music, dance and stories: The musical ensemble Moscow Nights is set to team with the dance company the Golden Gates for music, dance and stories at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org.

“The Nowhere Man”: Author and screenwriter Gregg Hurwitz is slated to sign his new Evan Smoak Orphan X novel at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble.

Romance writers: Gregory A. Kompes is set to share ideas on fueling your writer’s journey during a Las Vegas Romance Writers meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 in the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit lvrwa.org. Kompes also heads up the Creative Writing @ Your Library Series at 8 p.m. every second Saturday at the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Visit mypubliclibrary.com.

Poetry contest: Helen: A Literary Magazine plans its second Helen Stewart Poetry competition open to Clark County residents. The deadline is Feb. 1. Proceeds from the $5 contest fee are to be split between the nonprofit magazine and Friends of the Fort, a group that supports the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park. Visit helenpresents.com.

Poetry discussions: A night of poetry discussion on early Romantic poets is set to be led by Clark County Poet Laureate Bruce Isaacson at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. A session on 19th and 20th century poets is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 30. A beat poetics discussion is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and contemporary poetry discussions are slated for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6. Visit mypubliclibrary.com.

Neon Lit: A fiction, nonfiction and poetry series featuring writers from the UNLV Master of Fine Arts and Ph.D. program is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. one Friday a month at The Writer’s Block, 1020 E. Fremont St. Events are scheduled Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 31 and April 28. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Las Vegas Writers Group: Local author Mercedes Yardley is set to talk about using critique groups during a meeting of the Las Vegas Writers Group at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. The meeting fee is $5. Visit meetup.com/Las-Vegas-Writers.

Tivoli signing: Vicki-Ann Bush and Susan Johnson plan a book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Leone Cafe in Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd.

Ben Lesser: The local memoirist is set to talk about his book “Living a Life That Matters: From Nazi Nightmare to American Dream” from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Visit lvccld.org.

Las Vegas Writers Conference: The annual event hosted by the Henderson Writers’ Group is slated for April 20-22 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Keynote speaker author/agent Donald Maass is also set to offer a full-day Writing the Breakout Novel workshop April 23. Full conference admission is $425 through Jan. 31 and $500 after. Saturday-only admission starts at $100 for Clark County high school students. The Maass workshop add-on is $250. Visit lasvegaswritersconference.com.

Pop-Up Poetry: The Las Vegas Poets Organization’s 2017 Pop-Up Poetry Series presented in cooperation with Nevada Humanities is set to kick off with Rodney J. Lee and B’yana S. Hinton reading works from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Nevada Humanities office, 1017 S. First St., Suite 190. Visit lasvegaspoets.org/pop-up-poetry.

BookKO: A literary throwdown with competitors testing their literary knowledge is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Dating Chat: Lawrence Weekly is set to moderate a panel discussion featuring authors from “The Dating Game: Short Stories About the Search for Mr. Right,” Cherritta L. Smith, Victoria Kennedy, Gina Torres, MC Walker and Cheryl Ashford Daniels, at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org.

Nevada Reads: “Grind” author Mark Maynard, whose novel was selected for this year’s Nevada Reads promotion, is set to speak from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Visit lvccld.org.

Book marketing: Roger DeBlanck and Jonathan Sturak are set to speak on publishing and marketing options for authors from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Valentine’s Day event: Local author Vickie-Ann Bush is slated to speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Atria Sutton Senior Living, 3185 E. Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas Writers Group: A roundtable presentation on indie versus traditional publishing is scheduled during a meeting of the Las Vegas Writers Group at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. The meeting fee is $5. Visit meetup.com/Las-Vegas-Writers.

Writing success: Nicole McInnes, author of “100 Days” and “Brianna on the Brink,” plans to host a workshop with tips for literary success at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org.

Romance conference: The Las Vegas Romance Writers plan a Conference in a Day for Feb. 18. Details are set to be posted at lvrwa.org.

Coronado Heights: Author s.h. montgomery is set to speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Coronado Heights Senior Living, 2320 Ione Road.

Using Scrivener: Novelist Amanda Skenadore is slated to talk about using the Scrivener software program to organize and format writing projects at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org.

“Glenfiddich Inn”: Alan Geik is slated to speak about his book at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Atria Sunlake Senior Living Center, 3250 S. Fort Apache Blvd.

Spring Fling Writers & Illustrators Conference: The Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators Nevada Region is partnering with UNLV to host a children’s literary conference scheduled for March 18-19 at UNLV, 4505 Maryland Parkway. Participants are set to include Ellen Hopkins, C. Alexander London, Judy Schachner, Mary Hershey, Kristine Brogno and Lara Perkins. Visit nevada.scbwi.org.

Copper Black Mystery: Local author Megan Edwards is slated to launch “Getting Off on Frank Sinatra: A Copper Black Mystery,” her new book about aspiring journalist Copper Black, with a reading and signing at 7 p.m. March 14 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 E. Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Romance writers: Sara Fujimara is slated to talk about story mapping during a Las Vegas Romance Writers meeting at 10 a.m. March 18 in the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit lvrwa.org.

Coronado Heights: Author Brian Rouff is set to speak at 6 p.m. March 20 at Coronado Heights Senior Living, 2320 Ione Road.

Coronado Heights: Judy Shine Logan is set to speak at 6 p.m. April 17 at Coronado Heights Senior Living, 2320 Ione Road.

Eric James Miller: The local author is set to speak at 6 p.m. March 14 at Atria Sutton Senior Living, 3185 E. Flamingo Road. He is also scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. April 26 at Atria Sunlake Senior Living Center, 3250 S. Fort Apache Blvd.

George McLendon: The local author is set to speak at 6 p.m. April 11 at Atria Sutton Senior Living, 3185 E. Flamingo Road. He is also set to speak at 6 p.m. June 28 at Atria Sunlake Senior Living Center, 3250 S. Fort Apache Blvd.

Smurf chat: Rena Winter is set to speak about her book “Smurfs: The Inside Story of the Little Blue Characters” at 6 p.m. May 10 at Atria Sutton Senior Living, 3185 E. Flamingo Road. She is also set to speak at 6 p.m. March 29 at Atria Sunlake Senior Living Center, 3250 S. Fort Apache Blvd.

Lori Piotrowski: The author is slated to speak about her book “Revolutionary Heart” at 6 p.m. May 31 at Atria Sunlake Senior Living Center, 3250 S. Fort Apache Blvd. She is also set to speak at 6 p.m. June 13 at Atria Sutton Senior Living, 3185 E. Flamingo Road.

ONGOING EVENTS

Rainbow Writer’s Group: A new LGBTQIA+ writers group designed to provide a safe place to critique each other’s work without judgment or censorship is set to meet at 3:15 p.m. Saturdays at La Maison de Maggie, 3455 S. Durango Drive, Suite 112. Visit lvrainbowwriters.com.

Online fiction: Overton resident Elizabeth Trombley offers free short stories for readers 12 or older at her website, authorinwaiting.com.

Writers club: The Aliante Library Writers Club is scheduled to meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. Email facilitator Glory Wade at glorywadewriter@gmail.com.

Poets corner: The West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., plans to host poets corner readings with Keith Brantley at 7 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. Call 702-229-4800.

Science fiction and fantasy writing group: Readers, writers and editors of science fiction and fantasy are invited to check out a new group scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Saturdays in meeting room two at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-334-0204.

Barnes & Noble writing group: The 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble plans to host a writing critique group at 5:15 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. The group is limited to the first 20 participants per meeting. Sign up at meetup.com/las-vegas-creative-writing-class.

Henderson Writers Group: The Henderson Writers Group plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays in Room C-2 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Meetings are typically canceled on holidays. Visit hendersonwritersgroup.com.

Memoir-writing workshops: An ongoing series of free four-week memoir-writing workshops is scheduled at noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Las Vegas FamilySearch Genealogy Library, 509 S. Ninth St. Four-week sessions are set to begin the first week of every month. Call 702-382-9695.