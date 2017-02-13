Las Vegas event fights global hunger, one bag at a time

More than 60 people filled a convention room Sunday at The Mirage to help tackle hunger abroad.

“It’s always nice to give back,” said Kimberly Brackett, who traveled to Las Vegas from Maine for the annual National Grocers Association show.

Stop Hunger Now, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based nonprofit working to eliminate global hunger, hosted a food packing event for underdeveloped countries at the show.

Brackett and others packed plastic bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamin packs. Groups of up to five people portioned out ingredients and dropped them through funnels into a bag. Each bag can feed six people, said Jolynn Berk, a representative of the group.

Kraft Heinz Co. funded the vitamin packs and sponsored the event, she said.

When there are enough meals to pack a shipping container, they will head to Cambodia.

Berk said Sunday’s efforts will help create sustainable development in underdeveloped countries by targeting school meal programs. Berk said more parents will send their children to school when they know a meal is covered.

“Part of breaking the cycle of poverty is making sure children get an education,” Berk said.

According to a promo video for the group, which recently changed its name to Rise Against Hunger, it has packed more than 225 million meals since 2005. Sunday’s goal was adding 100,000 more.

Kim Kirchherr, who traveled to the convention from Illinois, said working to resolve a widespread problem felt rewarding.

“Anything we can do to help people everywhere, it feels good,” she said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.