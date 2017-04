Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Founder/President and CEO Lynda Tache releases butterflies during an event honoring World Autism Awareness Day outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A butterfly lands on the shirt of an attendee during an event honoring World Autism Awareness Day outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A participant holds a butterfly after a butterfly release honoring World Autism Awareness Day held by the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children wait for butterflies to be released during an event honoring World Autism Awareness Day held by the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arielle Bash holds a butterfly after a butterfly release honoring World Autism Awareness Day held by the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Megan Crandy performs a song before a butterfly release honoring World Autism Awareness Day held by the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Melanie Bash, chief development officer at Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, before a butterfly release honoring World Autism Awareness Day outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Founder/President and CEO Lynda Tache, with her son Grant, 15, before a butterfly release honoring World Autism Awareness Day outside of The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Butterflies flew and hotel signs turned blue Sunday evening in support of the ninth annual World Autism Awareness Day.

The Venetian, Palazzo Las Vegas and Sands Expo and Convention Center turned their building signs blue in support of World Autism Awareness Day.

The Las Vegas butterfly release and the later light-dimming event, in its second year, was organized in collaboration with Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.