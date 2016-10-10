Lineup of 2016 Vegas Valley Book Festival events

Here are a few of the attractions and speakers scheduled for the 15th annual Vegas Valley Book Festival. Most events take place in and around the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and all are free and open to the public.

For more information and a complete festival schedule, visit www.vegasvalleybookfestival.org/schedule.

(Unless otherwise noted, all events listed here take place at the Historic Fifth Street School)

FRIDAY

7 p.m. After Dark poetry reading with Joanne Kyger, Claudia Keelan, Erica Vital-Lazare and Hanna Andrews, The Writers’ Block, 1020 Fremont Street.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. Character meet-and-greet with characters from Scholastic and PBS, Story Time Tent

10 a.m. Techniques for Creative and Beautiful Lettering, with Las Vegas Scribes, Room 140

10:45 a.m. Reading of “Where’s Walrus? And Penguin?” with Stephen Savage, Story Time Tent

11 a.m. “Witches In Our Midst: Salem 1692” with Stacy Schiff, auditorium

11 a.m. “Into Congo with the Bonobos” with Eliot Schrefer, National Book Award winner and author of “Endangered,” Room 125

1 p.m. “Seekers, Saints & Scoundrels of Red Rock” with Sharon Schaff, Chuck Williams and Norm Kresge, exploring the history of Red Rock Canyon, Tent 2

1 p.m. Student Spark Poetry, Tent 3

1:45 p.m. “Meet the Moodys — Judy and Stink” with Megan McDonald, Story Time Tent

2 p.m. “Shadows of a Promised Land: Mob, Myth and the Making of the Las Vegas Identity” with Sally Denton, Michael Green, Geoff Schumacher and Greg Blake Miller, Tent 2

2 p.m. “Reading the Rainbow: How You Can Be Part of the LGBTQ Diversity in YA” with Amy Rose Capetta, Cori McCarthy and Andre Wade, Tent 1

2 p.m. “Red Platoon, a True Story of American Valor” with Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha, auditorium

2 p.m. “Doom Towns: Creating a Graphic History of Atomic Testing” with Andrew Kirk, Room 140

3 p.m. “Books to Big Screen/TV” with Alisa Valdes and CL Gaber, Tent 3

3 p.m. “Why Crime Fiction: The Dark Pleasures, Risks and Rewards of Writing in This Genre” with Jim Nisbet, Thomas Perry, Chris Pavone and Jo Perry, auditorium

3:15 p.m. “Are My Eyes Playing Tricks?” a presentation by the Discovery Museum, Children’s Main Stage

4 p.m. “Longmire and Me” with Craig Johnson, auditorium

5:30 p.m. After Dark readings and conversations begin with Geoff Dyer, 5:30 p.m.; followed by Adam Johnson, 6:30 p.m.; and Katherine Boo, 7:30 p.m., Inspire Theater, 107 Las Vegas Blvd. South