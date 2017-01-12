Literary Las Vegas: Tera Lynn Childs

Las Vegas author Tera Lynn Childs, known for her Rita Award-winning debut novel “Oh. My. Gods,” her mermaid series that launched with “Forgive My Fins” and her Sweet Venom series, recently released “Darkly Fae: The Moraine Cycle.” The compilation of her first five Darkly Fae novellas — “When Magic Sleeps,” “When Magic Dares,” When Magic Burns,” When Magic Falls” and “When Magic Wakes” — introduces readers to a dark fae prince, who is drawn to a young writer who can see his world in her dreams. Visit teralynnchilds.com.

Excerpt:

She sat down, opened the top drawer, and pulled out a composition book.

The big red number on the cover read twenty-seven.

Her mom had bought the first one. Beginning the morning after her first dream about the fae world — almost five years ago, now, right after Gran passed — Winnie had transcribed the stories onto paper. Her mom loved hearing the stories. And then she was gone too, leaving Winnie alone in the world except for Maureen. Her mother’s sister.

Five years of pouring her energy into an imaginary world. Maybe one day she would do something with them, share them with someone other than her best friend. She dreamed of becoming a writer — she just didn’t know if these were stories she wanted to publish. They felt too … personal. So, for now, she kept them in the drawer.

The first page in each was always the same. A quote from her Gran.

Magic is real. You just have to believe.

If only that were true. She would be living in the fae realm with the dark prince at her side. Real life was all too boring.