Men also at risk for breast cancer

People relocate to Southern Nevada for a variety of reasons, but the extreme desert conditions reminiscent of Israel aren’t typically one of them. For Gil Ben-Kely, the decision to leave the East Coast had to do with his recovery from breast cancer, something he never expected. According to the Male Breast Cancer Coalition, only 1 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses will be men.

In 2002, Ben-Kely noticed leakage from his left nipple one morning after waking up. “It was very oddball but I didn’t really pay attention to it,” he recalled. “I thought maybe it was just an insect bite or one of our cats had scratched me … no big deal.”

But as his wife, Antonella, continued noticing the stains on his white undershirts when she did the laundry, she suggested he go to the doctor.

“About a month and a half after it had first started, I finally agreed to see the doctor,” Ben-Kely said. “We had taken our children to the Bronx Zoo and, although it was a very hot day, I felt my shirt getting wetter and wetter in that one area. I excused myself from my family, went somewhere I could be alone, and squeezed my nipple. A stream of bloody discharge came out. That’s when I got really scared.”

His doctor thought it might be an infection and referred him to a surgeon, who had never encountered anything like it.

“He first wanted me to get a biopsy,” Ben-Kely said. “But then he realized it would take at least 10 days for results, so he decided to send in a sample of the liquid first.”

When women discover what they think might be breast cancer, there is typically a suspicious mass or lump. Because men don’t have breast tissue like females, the symptoms can be quite different. Discharge is not common, but for Ben-Kely, it was his sole symptom.

However, the lab results spoke for themselves; the discharge was full of cancer cells.

“The surgeon didn’t even know how to deliver the news, he was in shock himself,” Ben-Kely said. “He gave me the option of continuing with the tissue biopsy or going on to have a mastectomy. I said, ‘Let’s get rid of it as soon as possible.’”

The surgeon was ready to schedule immediately, but first, Ben-Kely wanted to go ahead with an already-planned family vacation. “My wife and I took our kids, who were 17 and 11 at the time, to Virginia Beach. I remember that week being full of laughter and tears. We were asking ourselves all sorts of questions, we didn’t know what to say or do.”

Upon returning from vacation, he underwent a mastectomy. But before he went under the knife, he asked his surgeon about the possibility of removing both breasts. He knew that the cancer could show up again in the other one, but after questioning about additional symptoms (there were none), he was dissuaded.

“Insurance would not have covered the procedure when there were no symptoms on that side,” he said. “I felt defeated but what could I do?”

The good news was that the cancer had not spread to his lymph nodes.

Declining chemotherapy and opting for five years of Tamoxifen hormone therapy, Ben-Kely and his family moved to Las Vegas to escape the New Jersey cold.

“It was like the Tamoxifen caused me to lose my internal body heater,” he said. “No matter how much clothing I put on, I could not get warm. The extremes I faced due to the medication were aggravating — I had hot flashes, I was tired, confused, nervous, angry, etc. I wanted to be back in the desert like when I was growing up in Israel.”

After his recovery and thinking he was in the clear, Ben-Kely continued his career in Las Vegas as a race car instructor.

“Everything was fine until 2014 when I had the same bloody discharge from my right nipple. I was so angry!” he said. “I knew that if I’d been allowed to remove my other breast in 2002, I could have avoided this.”

Feeling conquered, Ben-Kely went through the entire process again.

“It was exactly the same diagnoses with the same process. I asked the Las Vegas surgeon to try to match the scar on the other side.”

For years, he had felt humiliated when shirtless, such as at the beach, and knowing that people were looking at his strange chest.

“I had one nipple and one scar,” he said. “I knew people talked about it, and I thought at least they should match.”

His Las Vegas surgeon was not as confident as the first in regards to the clarity of his lymph nodes so, this time around, Ben-Kely had a procedure he describes as “the most painful thing ever.” A nuclear substance was injected into his ducts to make sure the cancer hadn’t spread. Luckily, it had not.

He credits his optimism to his wife of 36 years.

“She’s the one who tries to calm my pessimistically optimistic outlook,” he said. “I’ve learned that this cancer needs to be brought to the surface, and the weirdness of my situation proves that.

“My advice to men recently diagnosed with breast cancer?” he said. “Get it out of you as soon as possible! Because we don’t have the typical breast tissue, this cancer can spread very fast to other areas. Be optimistic through it all.”

Ben-Kely notes that his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in her 70s and two of her sisters were also diagnosed. A female cousin has also been afflicted.

Earlier this summer, he was invited to attend a new musical entitled “Bright Side,” about a father dealing with his own breast cancer diagnosis. The play explores the hidden strength that can be found through such turmoil. It really hit him hard.

“I didn’t know how I would react but it was very powerful to me,” Ben-Kely said. “The sincerity of the acting was so personal that I almost couldn’t handle it.”

After the show, he was able to meet the actors and share his story. “It was very emotional but I ended up seeing the show twice!”