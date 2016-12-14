Pool season never ends in Southern Nevada, even in the winter

Summer is technically pool season, but several Las Vegas Valley pools are open year-round.

“Swimming is a great cardiovascular exercise,” said Sharon Cornell, program supervisor at Hollywood Aquatic Center, 1550 S. Hollywood Blvd. “It works all of your muscle groups. The water provides low-impact resistance. It’s good for seniors because it enables them to work their muscles without a lot of impact on your joints.”

The center is one of several facilities that offer winter swimming, classes, exercise programs and water sports.

“We have several traditional sports here, along with inner tube water polo,” Cornell said. “It’s just like regular water polo, but in an inner tube, so you don’t have to tread water as proficiently. The tube also takes some of the physical contact out of the sport and makes it more recreational.”

Las Vegas added an unusual sport this summer: log rolling.

“One of our staff members saw it as a product demonstration at a conference,” said David Lund, principal aquatics specialist for the city of Las Vegas. “We purchased two of the plastic logs and it has been very popular. The classes fill up quickly.”

The next log-rolling class begins Jan. 7 at the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

Most of the winter pools are indoors. The exception is the outdoor pool at Henderson Multigenerational Center/Aquatic Complex, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. The pool’s water temperature is kept in the low to mid-80s, so the only difficulty might be getting out.

“The pools are great,” Cornell said. “The water’s heated. The environment’s nice. You can still have a really good workout and you’re not fighting the elements.”

AVAILABLE POOLS

County pools: Daily fees are $3, or $2 for ages 4-17 and those 50 or older, and admission is free for ages 3 or younger. Pool membership passes are $30 for one month and $70 for three months, or $15 for one month and $35 for three months for ages 4-17 and those 50 or older.

Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, 8275 Spring Mountain Road: Open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Classes include swimming and water aerobics. The facility hosts synchronized swimming teams for youths. Visit tinyurl.com/ccpools16 or call 702-455-7716.

Hollywood Aquatic Center, 1550 S. Hollywood Blvd: Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The facility includes an indoor party room that is available for rent, a 10-lane indoor competition pool and an indoor instructional pool. Classes include itty-bitty water ballet, recreational water polo and lifeguard certification. The facility hosts synchronized swimming teams for youth. Visit tinyurl.com/ccpools16 or call 702-455-8508.

Clark County pools for seniors: Daily fees for the 21-or-older pools are $2, or $1 for those 55 or older. Three-month swim passes are $30, or $20 for those 55 or older.

Cora Coleman Adult Activity Pool, 2100 Bonnie Lane: Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Classes include water exercise programs, high-endurance water aerobics and mixed endurance and toning. Visit tinyurl.com/ccpools16 or call 702-455-7617.

West Flamingo Adult Activity Pool, 6255 W. Flamingo Road: Open 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Classes include mixed endurance and toning and arthritis aqua movements. Visit tinyurl.com/ccpools16 or call 702-455-7617.

City of Las Vegas pools: Daily fees are $3, $2 for ages 4-17 and those 50 or older and free for ages 3 or younger. Pool membership passes are $30 for one month and $70 for three months, and $15 for one month and $35 for three months for ages 4-17 and those 50 or older.

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive: Open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The facility has a 14-lane competitive pool, along with 1-meter and 3-meter springboards. Classes include deep and shallow water exercise, springboard diving classes and log-rolling classes.Visit tinyurl.com/lvpools16 or call 702-229-7529.

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The facility has a 14-lane competitive pool and also has 1- and 3-meter springboards. Classes include swimming and water exercise, springboard diving classes and log-rolling classes. The facility hosts water polo, swimming, synchronized swimming and diving teams for youth. Visit tinyurl.com/lvpools16 or call 702-229-7529.

Henderson pools: Daily fees for Henderson residents are $5, or $3 for those 17 or younger and veterans 55 or older. Prices are 75 cents to $1.25 more for others. Pool passes last 90 days and are $64 for Henderson residents, or $51 for those 17 or younger and veterans 55 or older. For Clark County residents, the cost is $74 and $59 for those age groups.

Henderson Multigenerational Center/Aquatic Complex, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway: The indoor pool is open 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The facility includes an observation deck, a spa that accommodates up to 14 people, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible lifts and a competitive/lap pool. Swimming and water-safety classes are available. Visit tinyurl.com/henpools16 or call 702-267-5824. The outdoor pool is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The facility accommodates water polo and synchronized swimming and has competitive swim blocks and the capability for different course setups. Visit tinyurl.com/henpools16 or call 702-267-5825.

Whitney Ranch Indoor Pool, 1575 C Galleria Drive. Open 5 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The facility includes ADA-accessible lifts, a competitive lap pool and a shallow-water instructional area with wide entry steps. Swimming and water-safety classes are available. Visit tinyurl.com/henpools16 or call 702-267-5870.

Heritage Park Aquatic Complex, 310 S. Racetrack Road. Open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The facility includes ADA-accessible lifts, a lap pool and a warm-water instructional pool. Swimming and water-safety classes are available. Visit tinyurl.com/henpools16 or call 702-267-2980.

North Las Vegas: All pool facilities are outdoors and closed for the season.