Churches stage living Nativity scenes during Glittering Lights

John Bentham experienced his first living Nativity at the First United Methodist Church in Richardson, Texas, where he grew up. Now 46 and the owner of Ivory Star Productions, he has brought a living Nativity element to the annual Glittering Lights show, which his company produces.

“For me, we produced shows, and when we took (Glittering Lights) over, it was our way to put our stamp on it,” says Bentham, who with his wife Shannon are members of Desert Spring United Methodist Church. Bentham approached his pastor, the Rev. David Devereaux, with the idea of hosting the Nativity, which was added to the event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2013.

That year, the Nativity scene had animals, but now the scenes are designed for costumed Mary, Joseph, angels and shepherds. (A doll is used for baby Jesus.) “The animals detract from the message we’re trying to get across because they’re so eye-catching,” said Rosemary Moore, special events coordinator from Desert Spring. “We want the message to be ‘Here’s the real event that took place in history, and real people experienced a real miracle,’ ” she says.

Several United Methodist churches provide casts for various nights of Nativity scenes, and last year, Bentham wanted to include other denominations. He reached out to Pastor Jayne Post of Sin City Church in Henderson, whom he knew from producing “Marriage Can Be Murder,” a show in which Post starred. Sin City, a nondenominational Christian church, became the first non-Methodist church to participate, and this year, Valley Bible Fellowship continues the tradition of expansion.

“Any Christian who wants to participate can come and share in telling the story of the birth of Jesus,” Bentham says. Shannon Carducci, communications director of Sin City Church, agrees. “We’re all here for the same purpose. We cross lines very well.”

Expanding with a Hanukkah scene is possible, too, Bentham says. “When people come through, there are people who stop, and even if you’re not a Christian, it stirs conversation,” he says. “I think we ought to be an open-minded community where everybody looks at every religion and respects it for what it is.”

Although nights that feature a Nativity scene have been sporadic during the past four years, Bentham’s goal for future years is one each night between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. “What Christmas is all about is the story of the birth of Jesus. We don’t want that ever to be forgotten.”

The remaining nights of Glittering Lights (today through Friday) at the speedway feature Nativity scenes from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Part of the proceeds from Glittering Lights goes to Speedway Children’s Charities.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.