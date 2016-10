Shadow Hills Baptist Church held a “Blessing of the Bikes” event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

“We live in one of the best places in the world to get to ride. Beautiful scenery, no mosquitos — those things make for a great ride,” said Neal H. Creecy, pastor of growth and development at Shadow Hills, before the blessing.

“My prayer is that everyone’s not just a part of a community of bikers, but a part of God’s community through Jesus Christ.”