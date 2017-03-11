Local religious organizations to celebrate music, Purim this weekend

Eat, pray, love

■ Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd., will present “Copeland … Bernstein … and Beyond! A Celebration of American Music” at 3 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature the Myron Heaton Chorale, CSN Chamber Chorale and Concert Choir. A goodwill offering will be taken. mviewpc.org

■ Second Baptist Church, 500 Madison Ave., will host its 75th anniversary concert with Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com. 702-648-6155

■ Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Drive, will host a classical, pop and spiritual piano recital by Ruth E. Johnson at 4 p.m. March 18. The recital will feature works by Mozart, Chopin, Ellington, Rogers and Hart, Gershwin and others. Admission is free. 702-256-5933

Workshop explores ‘sacred listening’

■ The Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development will present the interactive workshop “The Sacred Art of Listening,” featuring Kay Lindahl, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 Hualapai Way. Lindahl is the founder of the Listening Center and author of the books “The Sacred Art of Listening” “Practicing the Sacred Art of Listening” and other books. Tickets are $50. Check-in and light refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m. For tickets and registration, visit stillpointcsd.org

Discussion considers the future of Israel

■ Anat Hoffman, executive director of the Israel Religious Action Center, and Jeremy Ben-Ami, president and founder of J Street, will discuss “Mapping a Secure Future for Israel” at 7 p.m. Thursday at UNLV’s Richard Tam Alumni Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The event is free and open to the public. For reservations, visit jstreet.org/vegaslaunch. 703-217-2233 have photos

Jewish community celebrates Purim

■ Congregation P’nai Tikvah will host a “Come As You Are Not” Purim party, featuring a Megillah reading and Purim play, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Indigo Valley Church, 2685 S. Rainbow Blvd. pnaitikvahlv.org

■ The Judy and Ronald Mack School for Religious Studies at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, will host a Purim carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The all-ages carnival will feature face painting, games, drawings a bouncy house, a balloon artist and food. Admission is free. The free event is open to the community. bethsholomlv.org; 702-804-1333 have photo

Yiddish cultural event offers music and fun

■ Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road, and the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada will present Yiddish Las Vegas, a music and culture festival, March 18-19. Dinner and a show with Canadian comedian Jamie Elman of YidLife Crisis, music by Meshuggena Klezmorim and Las Vegas Valley clergy and soloists will be at 6:30 p.m. March 18. General admission is $36. A VIP Donor ticket is $50 and includes a reception with artists at 6 p.m. Yiddish Las Vegas Day, featuring family activities, music, dance and art, will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 19. Admission is free. templesinailv.org have photo of Jamie Elman

Send information to mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.