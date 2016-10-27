Posted 

Twitter cutting 9 percent of employees

Twitter To Lay Off 9% Of Its Workforce (Veuer)

The Twitter symbol appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Twitter, seemingly unable to find a buyer and losing money, is cutting about 9 percent of its employees worldwide.

The social media site has failed to keep pace with rivals Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram and in recent months, rumors that it would be acquired have run rampant.

Shares of Twitter, which have tumbled 27 percent in the past month as possible suitors have wandered away, rose 4 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The San Francisco company said it expects to take $10 million to $20 million in charges as it lays off more than 300 of its 3,860 workers.

“We have a clear plan, and we’re making the necessary changes to ensure Twitter is positioned for long-term growth,” CEO Jack Dorsey said in a company release.

Since the end of 2014, Twitter has lured 15 million monthly users to expand its audience to 313 million people. In that same period, Facebook brought in 319 million users, expanding its reach 1.7 billion people.

Twitter’s service is used heavily by celebrities, journalists and politicians, giving it an outsized role in public discourse. But it has struggled to extend that appeal to a broader audience and has wrestled uncomfortably with bullying on its site and racist posts.

Twitter is placing a big bet on live video, and recently landed a high-profile deal to show National Football League games over 10 Thursdays. It wants to be the go-to place to share opinions in real time.

“But management appears unfocused and complacent, while the narrative has shifted to buyout rumors,” wrote Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.

Pachter believes that Twitter remains too complicated for most users despite numerous attempts to change that.

On Thursday, Twitter said that average monthly active users climbed 3 percent to 317 million during its third quarter, while average daily active usage increased 7 percent.

Twitter Inc. posted a loss of $102.9 million, or 15 cents per share. Adjusted profit of 13 cents per share on revenue of $616 million. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $605.7 million.

Advertising revenue rose 6 percent to $545 million, with mobile advertising making up 90 percent of the total ad revenue.

Twitter said that it was not giving revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter or full year due to restructuring in its sales department.

Twitter to shut down Vine

LOS ANGELES — Twitter is shutting down its Vine video service: The company will discontinue the Vine mobile app in the coming months, it announced in a blog post Thursday. The Vine website will stay up and running, and the company said that it was going to wind down Vine slowly:

"We value you, your Vines, and are going to do this the right way. You'll be able to access and download your Vines. We'll be keeping the website online because we think it's important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made. You will be notified before we make any changes to the app or website."

The announcement comes after Twitter announced across-the-board job cuts earlier on Thursday, with plans to lay off 9 percent of its workforce, which equals about 350 people. The company also said in a letter to shareholders that it was going to prioritize some parts of its business, while deprioritizing others. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on how many Vine team members are going to get laid off.

Twitter launched Vine in 2012 as a way to share short, six-second video clips. Initially envisioned as a social video sharing service, Vine quickly attracted a new generation of creators looking to reach an audience with short, pointed stand-up comedy. Some of Vine's most popular talent even became cross-over stars, with Vine star King Bach getting roles in TV shows like "The Babysitter" and "House of Lies."

But while Vine was popular with some creators and their followers, it also faced some stiff competition from Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, each of which grew a lot faster than Vine did. The lack of monetization options also led some of its most prolific creators to flee the platform.

Twitter finally announced Vine monetization in June, and also introduced a way for Vine creators to upload longer videos to the platform. Some of this suggested that Twitter was aligning Vine more closely with its core service, but Vine GM Hannah Donovan told Variety at the time that Vine wasn't going to go away. "Vine has a really strong brand, and Vine will always be Vine," she said.

— Variety

 