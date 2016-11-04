The best and worst things to buy in November

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. So, in November, you might expect to find holiday sales and deals — and you’re right. However, there are a few items that go on sale during November you probably wouldn’t expect.

Best Things to Buy in November

November is perfectly situated between some major holidays — so budget-conscious shoppers can benefit in several ways. Halloween is over, allowing candy lovers to grab what’s left at huge discounts. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Black Friday is almost here — and so are the gift deals as we make our way into Christmas.

Black Friday Electronics and TVs

Yes, a lot of things go on sale in November because of Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’re always getting a deal. In fact, there are only a few key items you should actually purchase on Black Friday — mostly electronics.

Off-brand electronics offer some of the best deals that day, but if you’re looking to buy a major brand name TV or laptop at a significant discount, wait until Cyber Monday, or even next month when retailers are clearing out stock to make room for newer 2017 models.

You can also find Black Friday deals on Apple products — if you know where to look.

“Everything from iPads to Apple Watches can be a great buy on Black Friday, with two big qualifiers: Buy one generation old, and don’t buy from the Apple Store,” said Benjamin Glaser, features editor with DealNews. “Brand new devices don’t see as significant discounts, and the Apple Store is always undercut by resellers like Best Buy and Micro Center.”

Wedding Dresses

Doesn’t it seem like all of your friends are getting engaged during the holiday season? Well, those in the wedding industry have noticed as well: Bridal shops start stocking up on dresses in November in preparation for Christmas and New Year’s Day engagements.

Also, to make room for the new wedding dress designs that come out in November, bridal shops want to get rid of last year’s styles. Because of this, you can save up to 70 percent on everything from wedding dresses to bridesmaid dresses and more. So expect to find some of the best deals on wedding dresses and other bridal sales this month.

Tools and Hardware

Most people aren’t thinking about home improvement projects in the winter — after all, it’s time for holiday parties and entertaining guests. This means that in November you can find some great sales on tools and hardware from places like Home Depot and Sears during Black Friday.

Many of these items — like toolboxes and drill sets — will also make great Christmas gifts come December, which means these deals have come at the perfect time. And who knows, maybe it’s also the perfect time for you to finally repaint your guest room before your in-laws come in December.

Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

“Whether you’re a casual cook or an everyday chef, November is the absolute best time to buy kitchen goods and appliances,” said Glaser. “Even high-end devices like KitchenAid mixers and Pyrex container sets will see extraordinary deals.”

From Keurigs to juicers to Crock Pots, Black Friday appliance sales will be abundant. But you should also be looking for deals on even bigger appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers from stores like Best Buy and Home Depot.

If you really want to impress your holiday guests this December, November offers some great deals on cookware and bakeware, as well. Check out stores like Kohl’s and JCPenney.

Worst Things to Buy in November

Although there are many deals to be had this November, don’t let yourself get carried away with Black Friday sales — because not every sale is a bargain.

New Video Game Consoles

Even though it’s possible to find video game bundles on sale this November — especially for older consoles — newer gaming consoles won’t see deep discounts for Black Friday.

“The PlayStation Pro is so new, it will not see significant discounts this Black Friday,” said Glaser. “Stick with [the] PS4 and Xbox One, bundled with games and controllers, for the best value.”

So, your best bet is to buy your kids — or yourself — the older generation consoles as holiday gifts. You’ll find some good Black Friday deals on these and, although they’re not the newest, they’re still new enough to be great gifts — at a great price.

Travel

With everyone booking trips with family for the upcoming holidays, November is right in the middle of the busiest travel season of the year. If you haven’t already booked your flight home from the holidays, you might be out of luck as far as deals go.

The best time to buy airline tickets is one month to four months out, but for holiday travel around this time it’s different. Sometimes it’s best to book even 11 months in advance, according to CheapAir. So, at this point, it’s best to hold off on your winter and spring travel plans until the new year.

Gift Cards

Gift cards are one of the most popular holiday gifts, but buying them early won’t necessarily get you the best deal.

“Gift card discounts rain from the sky in December, when you can regularly expect to get $100 of iTunes credit for just $80 or even $70 dollars,” Glaser said.

So, wait until next month to buy these popular stocking stuffers — or even wait until January to stock up. After the holidays, all of the unwanted gift cards people receive as gifts can show up on sites like Cardpool and Raise. These sites will offer gift cards for deep discounts — typically up to 35 percent off.

Black Friday Impulse Buys

Although it’s easy to get hyped up for all of the Black Friday deals, it’s best to stick to your shopping list and only buy what’s necessary — or what you plan to give as gifts. Don’t get so caught up in the Black Friday hype you spend needlessly.

Just because there’s a sale, doesn’t mean you’re truly saving money — and it definitely doesn’t mean you need it.

From GoBankingRates.com: The best and worst things to buy in November