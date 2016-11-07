The living honor the dead at Las Vegas Springs Preserve — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve held its ninth annual Día de Muertos event Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Although the 3,000-year-old Hispanic celebration honoring loved ones who have died was celebrated this year on Nov. 1-2, the preserve’s three-day event provided an opportunity to extend the celebration and learn more about it.

Festivities included live theater and dance performances, mariachis, face painting, sugar skull decorating and an art exhibition.

Valley residents, community groups and artists also created altars, decorating them with photographs, burning candles and incense and displays of their loved ones’ favorite foods.