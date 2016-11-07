Posted 

The living honor the dead at Las Vegas Springs Preserve — PHOTOS

Dance troupe Xochipilli member Karina Sanchez is ready to perform Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli members Carolina Mendez, 15 and Gabriel Chavez, 9, perform Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli members including Carla Mendez, right, and her daughter Carolina Mendez, 15, left, perform Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli members Carolina Mendez, 15, left, and her mother Carla Mendez prepare for Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli member Carla Mendez performs Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli member Carla Mendez performs Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli member Karina Sanchez performs Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dance troupe Xochipilli members Carolina Mendez, 15, left, and her mother Carla Mendez prepare for Aztec dance during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Aydin Mire, 8, of Las Vegas, left, poses for a photo with his brother Noah, 6, during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Noah Mire, 6, of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the ninth annual Da de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve held its ninth annual Día de Muertos event Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Although the 3,000-year-old Hispanic celebration honoring loved ones who have died was celebrated this year on Nov. 1-2, the preserve’s three-day event provided an opportunity to extend the celebration and learn more about it.

Festivities included live theater and dance performances, mariachis, face painting, sugar skull decorating and an art exhibition.

Valley residents, community groups and artists also created altars, decorating them with photographs, burning candles and incense and displays of their loved ones’ favorite foods.

 