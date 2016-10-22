Posted 

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_018_7222753.jpgBuy Photo
The view from Bryce Point as the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_001_7222753.jpg
A man is highlighted by the final rays of sunlight at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_002_7222753.jpg
Trees are silhouetted by a twilight sky at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_003_7222753.jpg
People take in the view from Bryce Point at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_004_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_005_7222753.jpg
The sun shines on leaves along the Mossy Cave trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_006_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Mossy Cave trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_007_7222753.jpg
A view of the Bryce Amphitheater at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_008_7222753.jpg
People take in the view from Bryce Point as the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_009_7222753.jpg
People walk along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_010_7222753.jpg
People explore Wall Street along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_011_7222753.jpg
The sky at dusk outside of Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_012_7222753.jpg
Water drips down at Mossy Cave in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_013_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Mossy Cave trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_014_7222753.jpg
A man gets up after lying down along the Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_015_7222753.jpg
A man takes in the view along the Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_016_7222753.jpg
People explore Wall Street along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_017_7222753.jpg
A view along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_019_7222753.jpg
The shadow of a dog is shown by the Mossy Cave trailhead at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_020_7222753.jpg
People take in the sunset at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_021_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_022_7222753.jpg
A man hikes along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_023_7222753.jpg
People walk up to Sunrise Point at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_024_7222753.jpg
The sun lights up the sky outside of Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_025_7222753.jpg
People take in the view from Bryce Point at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_026_7222753.jpg
The sky is shown after the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_027_7222753.jpg
A couple takes in the view from Agua Canyon at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_028_7222753.jpg
A natural bridge is shown at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_029_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_030_7222753.jpg
People walk along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_031_7222753.jpg
A man poses for a photo along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_032_7222753.jpg
A tree is silhouetted against the sky along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_033_7222753.jpg
People take in the view along the Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_034_7222753.jpg
People take in the sights of Wall Street along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_035_7222753.jpg
A view of Wall Street along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_036_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_037_7222753.jpg
Rock formations along the Mossy Cave trail are shown at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_038_7222753.jpg
A man walks under a waterfall along the Mossy Cave trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_039_7222753.jpg
People take in the view from Bryce Point as the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_040_7222753.jpg
A hiker takes a photo along a trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_041_7222753.jpg
A man takes a photo from Bryce Point at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_042_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_043_7222753.jpg
The sun shines on leaves along the Mossy Cave trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_044_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_045_7222753.jpg
A view from Bryce Point as the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_046_7222753.jpg
People pose for photos at Bryce Point at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_047_7222753.jpg
The sun shines through a tree at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_048_7222753.jpg
A view of Agua Canyon at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_049_7222753.jpg
People take in the views along the Mossy Cave trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_050_7222753.jpg
People take in the sunset at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_051_7222753.jpg
A streak of light shines on a leaf at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_052_7222753.jpg
People walk along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_053_7222753.jpg
People hike along trails in the Bryce Amphitheater at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_054_7222753.jpg
Trees are silhouetted as the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_055_7222753.jpg
A man rests along the Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_056_7222753.jpg
People take in the view from Bryce Point as the sun sets at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_057_7222753.jpg
People take in the sights of Wall Street along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_058_7222753.jpg
People walk along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_059_7222753.jpg
A tree casts a shadow along a wall at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_060_7222753.jpg
A view along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_061_7222753.jpg
A man walks along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_062_7222753.jpg
The final rays of sunlight cause an orange glow at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_063_7222753.jpg
People walk along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_064_7222753.jpg
People walk along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_065_7222753.jpg
A tree is shown through a passageway along the Queens Garden trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_066_7222753.jpg
People hike along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_067_7222753.jpg
People take in the view along the Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

Exploring Bryce Canyon National Park’s distinctive hoodoo formations — PHOTOS

web1_bryce-canyon_101616cs_016cmyk_7222753.jpg
People explore Wall Street along the Navajo loop trail at Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

By CHASE STEVENS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One of the best things about Southern Nevada is that it’s surrounded by abundant natural beauty, with sweeping landscapes and majestic vistas accessible within a four- or five-hour drive in any direction.

Great Basin National Park is Nevada’s only officially designated national park, but Southern Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park — a 262-mile drive — is actually closer to Las Vegas.

Despite its name, this park is not a canyon but primarily a collection of large natural amphitheaters that feature distinctive crimson-hued rock formations called hoodoos.

Descending into the Bryce Amphitheater is an exhilarating and otherworldly experience, and walking among the colorful hoodoos and trees can can seem like exploring the terrain of an alien planet.

Sunset Point is not to be missed. The final rays of sunlight sink below the hoodoos and other rock formations, creating an ethereal glow. Shortly after sundown, the sky becomes a canvas of colors, blending shades of blue, purple and peach together until they disappear into each other and fade into darkness.

 