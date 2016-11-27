Getaways Calendar: December

Through Dec. 23, Ivins, Utah: Tuacahn’s Christmas in the Canyon. This event features a live Nativity with music, narration, acting and live animals, including camels. Holiday train rides. Mondays and Thursday through Saturdays. 435-652-3200. www.tuacahn.org/

Through Dec. 30, Williams, Arizona: The Polar Express. Start a holiday tradition by taking the family to the Grand Canyon Railway this season. Participants ride the train to the “North Pole” and meet Santa Claus and take home a keepsake present. Check website for hours on specific days. 888-848-3511. www.thetrain.com/

Through Dec. 28, Ely: Polar Express. This magical adventure begins at the Ely depot and heads to the “North Pole” to visit Santa Claus. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Schedule varies. Reservations recommended. 775-289-2085. www.nnry.com/

Through Jan. 1, Prescott, Arizona: World’s Largest Gingerbread Village. More than 100 gingerbread structures on display in a winter wonderland that includes electric trains. Prescott Resort and Conference Center. 928-227-2313. www.prescottresort.com/

Wednesday through Dec. 3, St. George, Utah: Dickens’ Christmas Festival. Get a jump on your Christmas shopping at unique shops while being entertained by a cast of Dickens’ characters such as Tiny Tim, Scrooge and Queen Victoria. Dixie Convention Center. 435-688-2990. www.dickenschristmasfestival.com/

Thursday through Dec. 4, Incline Village: Tahoe Film Fest. This festival features environmental feature films and American independent films. Incline Village and Northstar Village Cinemas. Presented by the Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships. 530-545-2563. www.tahoefilmfest.org

Thursday, Zion National Park, Utah: Thursday Trek. Join a naturalist for an introduction to the geology, flora, fauna and cultural history of Zion. Reservations necessary. Zion Canyon Field Institute. 800-635-3959. www.zionpark.org/

Saturday, Kingman, Arizona: Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland. Meet Santa Claus, take an old-fashioned hayride and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Hualapai Mountain Park. 928-681-5700. www.gokingman.com

Saturday, Prescott, Arizona: Arizona’s Christmas City. Start the holidays with Prescott’s 34th Annual Christmas Parade and 62nd Annual Courthouse Lighting. 928-445-2000. www.prescott.org

Saturday, Virginia City: Christmas on the Comstock. This Victorian-style festival features a saloon crawl, photos with Santa Claus and a Parade of Lights. 775-847-7500. www.visitrenotahoe.com

Saturday and Dec. 4, 10 and 11, Virginia City: Candy Cane Express. The annual holiday train travels over the 140-year old Virginia &Truckee Railroad route. Sing carols and enjoy hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes. Reservations needed. 775-847-0380. www.virginiatruckee.com/

Dec. 10, Flagstaff, Arizona: Holiday Lights Parade. This annual event takes place in the Downtown Railroad District. 928-213-2951. www.flagstaff365.com

Dec. 10, Reno: Reno Santa Pub Crawl. More than 12,000 Santa’s descend on downtown Reno. This annual event is a local charity fundraiser for Donors Choose. Must be 21 years old. www.renosantacrawl.com/

Dec. 10-11, Zion National Park, Utah: Winter Photography. Learn tips on how to make your camera work for you. Limited to eight participants. Reservations necessary. Zion Canyon Field Institute. 800-635-3959. www.zionpark.org/

Dec. 17, Reno: This festive 5k fun run travels along the Truckee River. Hot chocolate and cookies are served along the route. Costume contests, photo booths and carolers. Wingfield Park. 775-624-8320. www.visitrenotahoe.com