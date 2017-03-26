Posted 

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_001_8157683.jpg
Palo Verde High School seniors Alex Ivannova, 18, left, and Jasmine Balicana,18, right, register Las Vegas local Judy Piccininni, center, for the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_002_8157683.jpg
Silvia Kalb, left and Carroll M. Johnston Middle School student, Sarina Cervacio, 13, stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at Palo Verde High School during the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_003_8157683.jpg
Palo Verde High School senior, Simran Sodhi, 17, speaks before the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk on Saturday, March 25, 2017. &quot;He will always be my little brother,&quot; Sodhi said during an emotional speech about her brother who killed himself when he was 13. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_004_8157683.jpg
Simran Sodhi, 17, right, is comforted by event organizer, Michele Brown, after speaking about her little brother before the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_005_8157683.jpg
The Palo Verde Belladonnas perform a dance routine before the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_006_8157683.jpg
A group of Palo Verde High School students lead the way toward the starting point for the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_007_8157683.jpg
Community members make their way towards the starting point at Palo Verde High School for the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

Two walks in Las Vegas Valley raise awareness about suicide prevention

8157683_web1_suicide-awareness-walk_032517_gb_008_8157683.jpg
The Palo Verde Belladonnas cheer the crowd at the start of the March Forward for Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, March 25, 2017. The crowd was divided between walkers and runners. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Simran Sodhi was poised as she spoke to a crowd gathered for a suicide prevention walk Saturday morning, but as she talked of her 13-year-old brother’s death and neared the end of her remarks, the Palo Verde High School senior broke down in tears.

But not before the 17-year-old student had made her point to the 200 students and community members gathered for the March Forward For Suicide Prevention Awareness 5k run/walk that she and fellow International Baccalaureate students organized.

“I made a promise to him when I became his big sister that I would protect him and always support him no matter what,” Sodhi told the crowd nestled into bleachers at the high school’s football stadium in Summerlin.

“As much as I wish I could turn back the clock to a time when my brother was still alive, I couldn’t be more blessed to stand in front of you today,” she said, sharing her hope to prevent as many suicides as possible, before finishing to a standing ovation.

The crowd also heard from Joe Roberts, coordinator of Clark County School District’s department of student threat evaluation and crisis response, also spoke briefly, relaying information regarding mental health awareness.

The idea for the walk came about in the days following the death of Sodhi’s brother in May. Sodhi was approached by her friends at lunch and posed a question: Would you like to have a 5k run in honor of your brother?

As International Baccalaureate students, “We had to come up with a service project that touches on a global issue and suicide was that sort of unifying force for all of us,” said Hailey Foster, 18. “We thought, ‘Hey, we can really do something powerful with this in our community.’”

Sodhi said she and her family immediately agreed with the idea. “Having all their support has made it a lot easier on me and my parents,” she said.

 

At the same time across the valley, another suicide prevention walk was underway at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

The seventh annual Out of the Darkness walk, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, began in Southern Nevada after Stacey Ridenour lost her 19-year-old daughter to suicide in 2010.

“I felt like I needed to get more involved to honor my daughter’s memory,” Ridenour said.

She joined the foundation and worked to bring the walk, a nationally held event in hundreds of communities, to Las Vegas. Ridenour, who eventually became the chairwoman of the local chapter after it received a charter in 2015.

Ridenour, who has stepped down as chairwoman to take some personal time, is still involved with the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, working to shed light on the stigma that often shrouds suicide.

“We kind of try to get people to shy away from that term, committed suicide. It sounds criminal,” Ridenour said. “Depression and mental illness are just like any kind of other illness, and we need to treat them like any other illness.”

McKenna Vaughn, one of Simran’s classmates who helped organize the 5k, has a similar sentiment. “It’s a tough topic to talk about, and that’s why people push it away so much,” Vaughn said. “There are resources and ways to talk about it without making it a tough topic.”

Why a 5k run? Foster compared the metaphorical aspect of a run and the fight against suicide prevention.

“When you’re running and you get tired, you just have to push for the finish line. It’s all about endurance,” she said. “This is just saying, ‘Hey, anyone can get through it.’ You can finish it and have a good outcome.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology.

If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 