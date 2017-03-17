Vegas Stripped: A ‘dino nerd’ in the desert — VIDEO

Josh Bonde is a professor of paleontology at UNLV and is on the board of directors of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, where he is in charge of the research side of projects.

To him, dinosaurs are the best way to get through to people about science and the history of Nevada.

“Paleontology is just being able to tell a story about a different world, but you don’t actually have to travel that far to be able to see the story,” Bonde said.

“Vegas Stripped” is an Emmy-winning profile series appearing on reviewjournal.com and on the Review-Journal’s Facebook page.

Contact Rachel Aston at raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.