Vegas Stripped: Hair, Honky-Tonk and Family — VIDEO

After 15 years of being a hairstylist, Lawrence Reha hit a wall creatively. He left his job and took on the task of creating his own shop, Makeshift Union Cutting & Grooming. On the side he plays in two bands, the Sin Eaters and the Rhyolite Sound. Today, everything he does and succeeds at serves the much greater purpose of providing a life and legacy for his two-year-old daughter Ocean.

