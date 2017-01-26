Vegas Stripped: A Sweet Legacy — VIDEO

Real Doughnuts #1 is a mainstay of classic Las Vegas doughnut shops, but it took years and years of hard work to make it so. Tanya Solares works tirelessly to uphold her father’s legacy in order to repay him for the hard work he has done in devotion to his family.

Real Doughnuts #1 is at 1811 W Charleston Blvd. It’s open 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Vegas Stripped” is a weekly profile series appearing on reviewjournal.com and on the Review-Journal’s Facebook page. Find Rachel Aston on Twitter: @rookie__rae