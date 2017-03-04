2 injured, 15 displaced after fire in central valley

Two people were injured and 15 displaced after a Friday night fire at a central valley apartment building.

The Clark County Fire Department said fire crews responded just after 10 p.m. to a two-story apartment building at 3380 Athens St., near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors used ladders to reach the second floor and free several people who were trapped by the fire.

Arriving fire crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from both floors. They rescued one unconscious person from the first floor, who was sent to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. A second person was transported with unknown injuries. Two animals were also found dead inside the building.

The fire affected four apartments; its cause is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

