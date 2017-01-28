2 people shot near Jean’s dry lake bed

Two people were shot near Jean on Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

About 1:10 p.m. Las Vegas police received reports of a two people shot, one in the leg and one in the ribs, near the dry lake bed area near Jean, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

“We’re not sure if the shooting was an accident,” Rogers said, as many people target practice in that area, he said.

The shooting’s exact location is unknown. Both people self-transported to a local hospital, Rogers said.

“This will probably be more incidental than anything, and we don’t have a crime scene out there,” Rogers said.

