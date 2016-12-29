Another earthquake rattles portion of Las Vegas Valley

A small earthquake shook parts of the northwest valley early Thursday morning.

A magnitude 2.8 tremor rumbled more than 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas about 3:41 a.m., according to the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

The epicenter appeared to originate in the Spring Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Wednesday, three sizable earthquakes were reported in a remote part of western Nevada.

