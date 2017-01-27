Arizona man struck and killed by semi on I-15

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who was struck and killed by a semitruck on Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.

David Peterson, 41, of Show Low, Arizona, was struck after he ran into traffic about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Peterson was driving recklessly at about 3 p.m. before crashing into the median of mile marker 11, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. For unknown reasons, Peterson exited the car and ran into southbound traffic.

A semitruck hit Peterson and he died at the scene, Buratczuk said.

