Body with apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound is found in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said they are investigating after a dead body with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound was found Sunday afternoon in the northwest valley.
Police responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of a dead body near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said.
Police said the body was found lying on the sidewalk near a dirt lot.
Further details were not immediately available.
