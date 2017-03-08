Central valley fire displaces 9 adults, 7 children

Sixteen people were displaced from their apartments after a two-alarm roof fire in the central Las Vegas Valley late Tuesday night.

Nobody was hurt, but the American Red Cross assisted nine adults and seven children who lived in an apartment building at Solaire Apartments, 1750 E. Karen Ave., near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call of smoke coming from the building about 10:45 p.m.

Arriving units found smoke and an “orange glow” from the roof, Battalion Chief Capt. Thomas Touchstone said. He said crews noticed the wooden siding and a shared attic space covering the affected building. Fearing the fire would spread, they called in additional resources.

“These things burn so fast that we don’t like to mess around,” Touchstone said.

He said firefighters used multiple hoses to try to “sandwich” the fire with water from above and below.

Crews first had to find the flames before attacking them, Touchstone said. The fire department found smoke in an attic after opening a hatch in one of the units. He said crews eventually found there was not “a huge volume of fire” and knocked down the flames within 20 minutes.

Flames burned the roof and the attic. It appeared to start on the roof, in the attic or somewhere in between.

“Fire doesn’t typically burn down like that,” Touchstone said, adding investigators would determine the cause and exact point of origin.

Four units were affected; two on the second floor and two on the first. The two lower units were damaged by water.

Touchstone said damage was estimated at $75,000.

Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the call.

