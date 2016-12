A building fire near South Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road temporarily shut down traffic early Monday morning.

Crews with Clark County Fire Department were digging into the roof of what appeared to be a two-story apartment building at 1332 E. Desert Inn Road.

It was unclear whether anybody was hurt as of 1 a.m. Westbound traffic between Maryland and Oneida Way was temporarily shut down.

