Coroner identifies Utah motorcyclist who died after crash near Lake Mead

Clark County coroner's office (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By Lawren Linehan
Las Vegas Review-Journal

One of the two motorcyclists who died Tuesday in a crash near Lake Mead National Recreational Area has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the motorcyclist as William Scott Purden, 63, of St. George, Utah.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a Honda motorcycle about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on Northshore Road along Lake Mead, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Purden was flown to University Medical Center, where he died.

The other motorcyclist died at the scene and has not been identified by the coroner.

