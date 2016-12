A crash at West Oakey and South Jones boulevards late Thursday has prompted police to shut down the intersection.

The crash happened about 11:35 p.m.

As of 12:25 a.m. Friday, badly damaged red and white cars were seen near the southwest corner of the intersection in the southbound lanes on Jones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the morning.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.