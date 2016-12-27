Crews quickly douse house fire on Vegas Valley Drive

Nobody was injured when a vacant, single-story home caught fire early Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m., firefighters with the Clark County Fire Department hadn’t estimated the damage from the fire at 1623 E. Vegas Valley Drive.

Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived about 3:40 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a release.

Buchanan said the Fire Department fought the fire offensively and knocked it down in about 15 minutes.

Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department assisted Clark County.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.