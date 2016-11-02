Dining events and news for Nov. 3-9, 2016

Honoring Those Who Serve: The eighth annual dinner benefiting formerly homeless veterans is planned at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Scottsdale Ballroom at Aliante, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway. Tickets are $100 per person. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit usvetsinc.org/lasvegas.

Night with Boxing Legends: A fundraiser with proceeds donated to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is set to take place from 6 -10 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradies Road. Boxing legends including Shawn Porter, Mike McCallum and Mark Johnson are scheduled to attend the event that is taking place after the weigh-in between Manny Pacquiao and Jesse Vargas. Tickets are $75 per person and the ticket comes with appetizers and a beer or cocktail. Call 702-364-5300.

Growing grapes: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Herds and Harvest is set to host its Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Nevada event Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 110. Those in attendance will learn how grapes grow in Nevada and how that translates to making wine. Tickets cost $20 and it includes lunch and room fees. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/l as-vegas-viticulture-workshop- tickets-28192633927[eventbrite .com] .

Chocolate on the High Roller: An Ethel M chocolate tasting experience at the Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is set to take place from Nov. 3 through Dec. 29 atop the High Roller. An Ethel M chocolatier is to speak and explain the origins of chocolate while guests enjoy flavors such as Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie and White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice. Tastings are set to take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday. Visit HighRollerLV.com or call 702-322-0593.

Happy Hour for a Cause: Standard & Pour, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., is set to host the event benefiting Dress for Success Southern Nevada from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets are $25 per person. RSVP by visiting bit.ly/2dtATR5.

Veterans Day offers:

Free buffet for veterans: Veterans can enjoy a complimentary buffet at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Former members and those in active duty must show valid proof of military service. Veterans also receive 10 percent off hotel accommodations. Visit theMresort.com.

Free chili dog: Veterans can celebrate Veterans Day at participating Wienerschnitzel locations in the Las Vegas Valley all day Nov. 11. By presenting a valid military ID or wearing a military uniform, veterans can get a chili dog, a small french fry and a 20-ounce drink on the house. Visit wienerschnitzel.com/locations.

Culinary competition: The 13th annual Military Culinary Competition is set to take place from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Trinidad Pavilion inside Tropicana Las Vegas, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The Tropicana and Military Hospitality Alliance are hosting the event, with new chef Robert Irvine set to be the emcee. About 50 active duty military members will face off in 15 teams of four. Entry is free to the public and refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit www.troplv.com.

Sunday Suppers: The Fresh52 farmers market is set to host farm-to-table-style vegan meals from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd. The cost for each dinner ranges from $50 for general admission to $70 for additional options. Visit sundaysuppers.splashthat.com.

Hands-On Cooking Class: The class will focus on cooking with wine, beer and spirits from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $80.10 for members and $89 for non-members. Visit springspreserve.org.

Mario Batali: The chef is set to offer some of his creations Nov. 18 at B&B Ristorante at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal with dessert. Tickets cost $135 per person and includes dinner, drinks and an autographed copy of Batali’s new cookbook. Visit bandbristorante.com.

Seasons Market Fall Festival: Fall Festival events are planned through Nov. 27 at the Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit mlvbf.com or lakelasvegas.com.

Afternoon Tea: The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Ri Ra Irish Pub at Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $22 per person and include a pot of tea for two, six-finger sandwiches, homemade fruit scones with cream and Irish preserves and miniature desserts. Visit rirapub.com.

Taste the Rock: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., is planning a new Taste the Rock menu featuring small plates signature dishes from a variety of restaurants and lounges at the resort. Taste the Rock specials are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday inside each restaurant’s bar area. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Football viewing events

— Monday Night Pigskin Parties: The South Point Showroom will host weekly viewing parties throughout football season with cash prizes, food and drink specials and a featured drink of the month, Crown Royal Honey, with shots available for $4. Doors for the viewing parties will open at 4:30 p.m. Call 702-796-7111.

— Football viewing: Every Sunday and Monday, Sunset Station invites those 21 or older to the property’s free football viewing party, to be held inside Club Madrid. The parties are hosted by sports book experts Chuck Esposito, director of race and sports book operations for Sunset Station, and Brian Blessing, host of Sports Book radio, am 1400 KSHP. Call 702-547-7777.

Party in The Park: Live music, outdoor celebrations and $5 shots are set to be available from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Breakfast for teachers: Rise & Shine: A Steak and Eggs Place, 9827 W. Flamingo Road and 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, are offering Clark County School District teachers 10 percent off their breakfast bills from through Oct. 31. Educators must bring a valid CCSD identification card. Visit bestbreakfastvegas.com.

Mondays Dark!: The cocktail offered at DW Bistro, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 112, is a blend of Karma Silver Tequila, puree sweet hibiscus, fresh lemon and lime juice, DW Pomegranate Iced Tea, and DW Lemonade, garnished with a candied hibiscus flower. Sales of the drink support The Space, which is set to be the fundraiser’s new home in 2017 at 3460 Cavaretta Court. Visit MondaysDark.com or thespacelv.com.

Tapas dinner: The five-course tapas dinner paired with wine is planned at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Palm Restaurant at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $95 per person for 837 Club Members and $120 for non-members. Visit thepalm.com/tapas.

Chocolate tasting: Ethel M Chocolates are set to be tasted on the High Roller at The Linq, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Guests will learn about the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while focusing their attention on the aroma, taste and texture. The 30-minute (one rotation) event includes a chocolatier ambassador showcasing five types of pieces and the story behind them. A complimentary glass of wine is to be offered. Guests may book in advance or upgrade their current general admission ticket for an additional $15 per person. Standard admission pricing is $52 per person. A private cabin can be purchased for $1,500. Each chocolate tasting cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests. Call 702-322-0593 or visit HighRollerLV.com.

Chef series: The weekly event is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests can view cooking demonstrations from the resort’s executive chefs and learn how to prepare (and taste) the chefs’ classic dishes and beverage concoctions.

Titanic Dinners: The events, in honor of late chef Bernard Tordjman, are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. Tordjman’s protege, chef Enrique Delgado, is dedicating the events in honor of those who served aboard the RMS Titanic. Live jazz music is planned. The restaurant also plans wine pairing dinners from 4 to 9 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month for $55 per person, including food and wine specials. RSVP for either event by calling 702-558-3366. The restaurant’s hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Late-night events: Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is planning a series of late-night events Thursdays. Call 702-364-5300.

Wine Pairing Dinners: The events honoring chef Bernard Tordjman are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. every first Wednesday at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. They are $55 per person and include food and wine specials. RSVP by calling 702-702-558-3366.

Shake Shack partnership: Shake Shack at New York-New York resort announced its charitable partnership with the Children’s Heart Foundation in Southern Nevada. Both Las Vegas Shake Shack locations are teaming up with local bakery The Cupcakery for two specialty concretes. Five percent of sales from the New York-New York’s location-specific frozen custard concrete All Shook Up are to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation. At the Downtown Summerlin Shake Shack, guests can purchase the Red Velvet Rocks with 5 percent of sales benefiting Communities In Schools of Nevada. Visit chfn.org and CISNevada.org.

Vino With a View: The Ascaya development is planning the event with wine tastings and refreshments from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 1 Ascaya Blvd. Call 702-978-5800.

Pokemon Go tuna tacos: Every Wednesday, Glutton, 616 E. Carson Ave., No. 110, is offering Pokemon Go players poke-style ahi tuna tacos for $3 each and two-for-one beers. Visit GluttonLV.com.

The Made Experience: Triple George Grill and the Mob Museum invite guests to travel back to a time when neighborhood speakeasys were a regular occurrence and classic mobsters ruled the town. The Made Experience is priced at $89 per person (two-guest minimum) and consists of a three-course prix fixe menu at Triple George Grill and a ticket to the Mob Museum. Visit tinyurl.com/madeexperience.