Downtown Las Vegas apartment building fire apparently started by residents using gas to clean jewelry

Several people were injured and over 50 were displaced in a fire at a downtown apartment building Friday morning that apparently was started by residents using gasoline to clean jewelry.

Crews with Las Vegas Fire Department found smoke and flames coming from the second story of Parsons Place Apartments, a three-story building at 624 Stewart Ave., about 6 a.m., public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

Two burn victims were taken to University Medical Center and four other people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Szymanski said.

Both of the burn victims and one of the smoke inhalation victims were inside the apartment where the fire originated, he said.

The fire was out but cleanup operations are continuing. The area around Stewart and North 7th Street wass blocked.

Szymanski said 51 people were displaced by the fire. Several residents at the apartments have mobility issues or special medical needs, he said, and the Red Cross is at the scene to assist them and recover medical equipment from their residences.

The people living inside the apartment where the fire started told investigators they were smokers and had gasoline in the apartment for cleaning jewelry.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage to the building.

