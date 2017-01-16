Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, in its 35th year, ready to march in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ 35th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will start at 10 a.m. at Fourth Street and head north on Fourth to its terminus on Ogden Avenue.

Fourth Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said last week. All cross streets within a half-block of the parade route also will close, and vehicles won’t be allowed to cross Fourth Street.

The parade theme is “Living the Dream: The Movement Continues.” Actor Antonio Fargas, who played Huggy Bear on the 1970s television show “Starsky and Hutch,” will serve as parade ambassador; Krystal Allan of KTNV-TV, Channel 3’s news team will be parade announcer.

Visit kingweeklasvegas.com for more parade information.