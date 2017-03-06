Driver dies after running into trailer of gas company truck in south Las Vegas

A 34-year-old man died after he rammed into a truck’s trailer in the south Las Vegas Valley late night Sunday.

The driver, identified Monday as Luis Antonio Carrasco, rammed his 2009 Infiniti G37 sedan into a generator being hauled by a Southwest Gas pickup truck.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCollough said that the 28-year-old driver of the pickup was just pulling away from a stop sign on East Cactus Avenue at Bermuda Road about 11:10 p.m. when he felt the impact from Carrasco’s car hitting the generator.

The Infiniti, which police said didn’t slow down as it approached the stop sign, caught fire and the driver of the pickup used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, according to Metro.

Carrasco died after being transported to University Medical Center, according to police. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

It wasn’t immediately known whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

