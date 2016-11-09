East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 10-16, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

2.“Mr. Mark Twain Answers All Your Questions!”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and 11 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $15. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

3.Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

The Red Ladies: The event, part of the Oscar Dinner Series, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman will speak about some of his former female clients who he says were tougher than the alleged Mafiosi he represented while a gourmet three-course meal paired with red and white wines and the signature Oscar Goodman Martini is served. The cost is $150, and reservations are required by calling 702-386-7227 or emailing RSVP@playlv.com.

Safari Jeff — The Great Green Adventure: The interactive reptile show is set to be featured Nov. 11-13 and 18-19 at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. General admission ticket packages are $25 per person, which includes museum admission, and $10.50 per person for museum members. A Safari Jeff autographed poster is included. Visit discoverykidslv.org or call 702-382-5437.

Santa’s Arrival Parade: The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The parade is set to start at the West Valet near Yard House and end at Santa’s house in Town Square Park. Once Santa reaches Town Square Park, he is set to light the 45-foot Christmas tree, and snow is to begin to fall. Following the snowfall, children can take photos with Santa inside his house. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Armed Forces culinary competition: The event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 inside the Trinidad Pavilion at Tropicana Las Vegas, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. In addition, chef Robert Irvine is set to have a meet-and-greet and book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit troplv.com/vetdaycookoff.

Photos with Santa Claus: Photos are scheduled in Santa’s Norman Rockwell-inspired house in Town Square Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Ana Gasteyer: The former “SNL” comedian/actress is set to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater Celebration: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. It is set to include the world premiere of “Lotus,” choreographed by founding director Bernard H. Gaddis, and include excerpts from the LVCDT’s extensive dance repertoire. Tickets are $24 to $79. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Lou Gramm: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $107.91. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Jared Blake and Brodie Stewart: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Matthew Banks: The performance is scheduled at 11 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Freedom Bar in the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. Visit downtowngrand.com.

NeoThink Meeting: The monthly meeting of the NeoThink Society is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is set to include discussion on a new philosophy and people sharing their experiences. It is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

“The Nice Guys”: The screening of the 2016 film, part of the Saturday Movie Matinee series, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Postcard From Morocco”: The event, presented by Sin City Opera, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $15. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Sunset Park’d: The free event, featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children, is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Kurt Travis: The performance, with opening acts Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Brett Young: The performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5 to $50. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Frankie Perez: The performance is scheduled at 11 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Freedom Bar in the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. Visit downtowngrand.com.

Frank LaSpina: The performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Las Vegas Brass Band in Concert — A Salute to the Armed Forces: The performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $154. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Joe McMahon and Divided Heaven: The performance, with opening act Brendan of Mercy Music, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Open mic: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 28 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is a gathering of creative and talented people expressing themselves through poetry, music, magic, comedy, etc. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Kefauver Day: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave., in honor of the Kefauver Committee hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s historic courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950. Nevada residents receive free admission, while non-locals enjoy buy-one, get-one admission all day. Regular admission is $19.95 or $13.93 for Nevada residents. Visit the themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

“The Great McGinty”: The screening of the 1940 film, which was Preston Sturges’ directorial debut, is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series, and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Applying for Nonprofit Tax-Exempt Status: The workshop by the Southern Nevada Nonprofit Information Center is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Claus & Paws Pet Photos: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Cats and dogs are invited to Santa’s house in Town Square Park for a photo with Santa and treats. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

I’ve Got Talent Senior Showcase and Brunch: The free showcase is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. A mix and mingle brunch for seniors 50 or older is scheduled following the performance at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. Reservations for brunch are required by Nov. 8. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

Champion Hoop Dancer Derrick Swaima Davis: The performance by the six-time champion hoop dancer is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Jazzin’ Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866

Business 101 — How to Fund Your Business: The event co-sponsored by SCORE is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The third annual Little Black Dress event: The fashion show is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Nov. 17 at Saks Fifth Avenue inside the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is also set to include a Little Black Dress design competition by students from the Art Institute. The student awarded the best black dress design is set receive a $500 grant. Plans include a raffle, live entertainment, food and beverage, and swag bags for the first 100 guests. Tickets are $100 for general admission. Visit tinyurl.com/lbdfsm2016.

Fishbone: The performance, with opening acts Luck Factor Zero and The Quitters, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $15. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

WORTH A DRIVE

Sideways Trip: The East Las Vegas Valley Chapter of the American Wine Society plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. A tasting of Santa Barbara wines and an educational presentation of the region are planned. The tasting fee is $8 per person and $15 per couples for members or $13 per person for nonmembers. The society asks that attendees bring their own wine glasses. Call 702-210-9513 or visit elvvaws.org.

“Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

“The Spider or the Fly”: The play is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Theatre in the Valley, 10 Pacific Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Marc Cohn: The Veteran’s Day concert starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The show is open to all ages; guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Tickets start at $20 and will be free for the first 300 veterans. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food also are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

Thrill of the Grill Cookoff: The Nevada Barbecue Association is hosting its annual competition with a pie eating contest, food and craft vendors and cooking demos from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 S. Dean Martin Drive. Admission is free. The association asks that attendees bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank. Email Jackie Difloe at info.nvbbqa@gmail.com.

Tater Tots & Beer Festival: Big Food Fest LLC is slated to host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Henderson Pavilion, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway. Guests can sample beers and gourmet tater tots. Tickets are $50 at the gate. The designated driver tickets, which includes unlimited tots and two non-alcoholic drinks, costs $20 at the gate. Participants must be 21 or older. Visit tatertotfestival.com/events/las-vegas-nv.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans to host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, home-baked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Holiday Cactus Lighting:The 23rd annual event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. It is free and open to the public. Visit ethelm.com.

American Airlines Kiwi Club luncheon: The American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter is set to host a luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at a member home in Henderson. It is open to all current or former American Airlines flight attendants. RSVP to Carol Buchanan 702-269-3042.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party”:Kris Andersson is set to bring his alter ego, Dixie Longate, to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $30. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

PLAN AHEAD

The Sounds of Autumn: The event is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunches while listening to harpist Mariano Gonzales, percussionist Alfredo Alvarenga and multi-instrumentalist Flavio. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3515.

LUV Your Soul: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The series is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

The Poets’ Corner: The monthly forum for established poets and open-mic participants 17 or older is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Jim Brickman Pure Piano: The Greatest Hits: Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $37 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m., and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

Ras Kronik and the Reggae Warriors: The performance, with opening acts Lico Dos Santos Afro Samba Fusion Band and Ajibade, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Little River Band: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Jack Ingram: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Freedom Bar in the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. Visit downtowngrand.com.

Government Surplus Auction: The event is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at 4320 Stephanie St. The three-day, preview and pre-registration period is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16-18. The auction is set to include vehicles, office equipment, lost and found electronics, and other items used or acquired by government agencies, including McCarran International Airport, the Metropolitan Police Department, area cities and state of Nevada. Those wishing to bid must register as a bidder on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds. Visit tntauction.com.

Helen Stewart Centennial Event: The event, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the election of Helen J. Stewart to the Clark County School Board, is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the University United Methodist Church, 4412 S Maryland Parkway. The event is taking place prior to a meeting of the League of Women Voter of Las Vegas Valley and is set to include a breakfast and an appearance by Helen J. Stewart interpreter Linda Miller. The ceremony is free, but the cost is $15 for those who wish to stay for breakfast. Visit lwvlasvegasvalley.org.

Art2 Festival of Art: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is to include artist booths, live painting, kid’s arts and crafts activities, face painting, music and entertainment. Visit art2festival.com or call 702-269-5000.

A Celtic Thanksgiving: The event is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. It is set to include Irish and Scottish dancing, The Las Vegas Pipe Band, folk music, fiddling and more. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

An Evening with Bob Newhart: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $99. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Profiles in Courage Gala: The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation event honoring supporters and children with critical illnesses is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. All proceeds are to benefit NCCF’s Project ARK (Aids & Resources for Kids), the psychological, emotional, educational and financial support services for families of children suffering from cancer and life-threatening illnesses, and NCCF’s adult services program, The Caring Place, providing healing arts and wellness programs for adults touched by cancer. Tickets are $250. Visit nvccf.org or call 702-735-8434.

Pen and Palette: The event is scheduled from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is set to include authors presenting their published works and discussion of the works and selling and signing of their books. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Thanksgiving luncheon: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. The cost is $7, and registration is required by Nov. 17. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

“The Manchurian Candidate”: The screening of the 1962 featuring Frank Sinatra film is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series, and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Native Americans of the Civil War”: The screening of the 2006 film, part of the Native American History Month series, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-27 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $127. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Winter Blood Drive: The event is scheduled from 1to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Donors are set to receive two tickets to see comedy hypnotist Mark Savard at the V Theater in Planet Hollywood or a comparable prize. To make an appointment, visit redcross.org and enter sponsor code CLARK COUNTY LIBRARY. Call 702-507-3458.

The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool: The temporary attraction is scheduled to be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight, Nov. 25 through Jan. 2. The rink is set to include 4,200 square feet of real ice, roasting s’mores by the fire and seasonal culinary selections. A light snowfall is scheduled every 30 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, and every Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 19 through Jan. 2. All-day skating access is $15, and Monday through Friday, all-day skating access for Nevada residents is $10. Visitors are allowed to bring their own skates or can rent a pair for $5. Skate aid rentals are available for $10. Admission to the winter atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is free. Visit tinyurl.com/cbicerink.

Eric Burdon & The Animals: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

“The Bad Seed”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8 and 9 and at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $15. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

The A, B, C & Ds of Medicare Info Session: The event is scheduled at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”: The screening of the 1939 film starring Jimmy Stewart is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Holiday Decorating, Craft and Cookie Exchange: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. Participants are invited to help decorate the senior center for the holidays, make a holiday craft and bring two dozen homemade cookies for the cookie exchange. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6454.

LUV Your Mind: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The series is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Speed Dating for Small Business: The event is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. Fees are $100 for profit business vendors, $50for Chamber of Commerce vendors and free for attendees. Visit tinyurl.com/sdfb2016, or contact Akita McCullochcall at 702-799-1010, ext. 5369, or amcculloch@vegaspbs.org.

Viva Ska Vegas Kickoff: The performance with The Skeletones, Chencha Berrinches, Friends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

“The Nutcracker”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 16, 17, and 21-23, at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 24 and at 5:39 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $179. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap Band: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Viva Ska Vegas: The performance with Reel Big Fish, The Toasters, Suburban Legends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $25. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Morris Day & The Time: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Noon Year’s Eve: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Participants are invited to ring in the New Year with a flavorful juice box toast at noon. The event is set to include an inflatable slide and rock wall, bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Eastside Events Center inside the Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

The Scintas: Performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concerts: The events are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and May 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

ONGOING

Look inside The Beatles “Love”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Love,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show. Open houses are scheduled from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Fridays and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses are set to highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the production. Call 702-792-7735.

Self-guided North Gallery tours: The new tour option is available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $10 as an add-on to the Neon Boneyard tour or $19 as a stand-alone tour. Visitors may tour the North Gallery for as long as they like, take photographs and learn about the signs on display. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.