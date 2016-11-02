East Valley-area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 3-9, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.St. Jude Against All Odds celebrity poker tournament: The event is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. It is set to include a cocktail reception, dinner, both silent and live auctions, and competitive play of Texas Hold’em. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which seeks to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets are $200 for the dinner and $600 for the poker buy-in. Visit stjude.org/lvpoker or contact Erica Thompson at 702-341-2903 or erica.thompson@stjude.org.

2. “The Final Tally”:The event is the culmination of the art exhibition “Dishing It Out,” a nearly yearlong series of art shows related to the presidential election, andis scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Victor Xiu Gallery in Art Square, 1025 E. First St. Visit tinyurl.com/fnltly.

3.Conversations with Norm: The event, featuring former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke interviewing special guests Jack Sheehan and Greg Maddux on stage, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Orchids Society meeting: The Greater Las Vegas Orchids Society is planning its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The guest speaker is set t be Steve Frowine, author of “Orchids for Dummies.” Admission is free. Visit GLVOS.org.

Ward 5 Coffee with the Councilman: The event is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Starbucks, 1925 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Residents of Ward 5 are invited to join Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow and his staff for coffee and conversation on how to improve Ward 5 and the city of Las Vegas. Call 702-229-5443.

Jazzin’ Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866.

Safari Jeff — The Great Green Adventure: The interactive reptile show is set to be featured Nov. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-19 at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. General admission ticket packages are $25 per person, which includes museum admission, and $10.50 per person for museum members. A Safari Jeff autographed poster is included. Visit discoverykidslv.org or call 702-382-5437.

Day of the Dead Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, inside Downtown Spaces at 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207D, is showcasing a Day of the Dead-themed group art show from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. Call 702-806-0930.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors-related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

“Ready to Roar”: The temporary exhibition is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave. It is curated in conjunction with UNLV and illustrates the impact Prohibition had on not only women’s fashions, but also their rights and freedoms. The exhibition is included with regular admission, which is $19.95 or $13.93 for Nevada residents. Visit the themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

LUV Your Mind: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The series is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

America: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Montgomery Gentry: The performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $25 to $240. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

The Aspects of HET – HRU: The event, The Power of Love and Beauty – Part II, part of the Women’s Conference Series, is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The workshop is designed to help women recognize the spiritual power and importance of love and beauty. Women will be asked to use fabric, head wraps, colors, creativity, poetry and laughter to share their unique individuality. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Fashion for Autism Gala: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to benefit children and families living with autism in Southern Nevada and recognize people making a difference. Tickets start at $300. Visit tinyurl.com/gagfa2016 or call 702-564-2453.

Izel Ballet Folklorico concert: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Rumer Willis — Over the Love Tour: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Classics Concert: The event, featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Celtic Thunder: Legacy”: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $24 to $79, or they can be purchased as part of a package of four shows, including “Shaolin Warriors” on Feb. 20, “Kodo: DADAN” on March 25 and “Taj Express” on April 24, with the price for all four shows starting at $88. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid ID. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

“The Best Man”: The screening of the 1964 film starring Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson is part of the “Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen” series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

I’ve Got Talent Senior Showcase Auditions: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 and 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. Seniors who would like to perform in the Nov. 17 showcase should prepare their act and make an audition appointment. No fire or live animals are allowed in the performance. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

Josh O’Conner: The performance is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mingo, 1017 S. First St. O’Conner is set to perform from 7 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday. Visit eatmixmingo.com or call 702-685-0328.

Latin Jazz Ensemble: The performance, part of the UNLV Jazz Concert Series, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Admission is $10 or $8 for seniors, military members, and UNLV faculty and staff. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

The Red Ladies: The event, part of the Oscar Dinner Series, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar B. Goodman will speak about some of his former female clients who he says were tougher than the alleged Mafiosi he represented while a gourmet three-course meal paired with red and white wines and the signature Oscar Goodman Martini is served. The cost is $150, and reservations are required by calling 702-386-7227 or emailing RSVP@playlv.com.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

“Native American Visions”: The exhibit exploring artwork by Native American artists highlighting their heritage is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Patriminio”: The exhibit by artist Justin Favela is set to be on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 15 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Entertain”: The exhibit by artist Cat Chiu Phillips is set to be on display 24/7 through Jan. 1 at Las Vegas City Hall’s Windows on First, 495 S. Main St. The work is viewable through the windows on the First Street side of the building. The artwork is created entirely from discarded VHS tapes, cassette tapes, 35 mm photo negatives and slides, many of which have references to Las Vegas. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Les Folies Bergère: Entertaining Las Vegas, One Rhinestone at a Time”: The exhibition by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Las Vegas News Bureau in partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas is set to be on display during regular business hours at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, and the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas at Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., through Jan. 5. Visit tinyurl.com/lvnbfolies.

WORTH A DRIVE

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event . There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. Visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightpath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m., and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

Camelot: Opportunity Village is hosting its annual gala Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. For times, email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Pomegranate Arts & Crafts Festival: The Moapa Valley Art Guild plans to present the 20th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple St., in Logandale, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas. Expect fine arts and crafts booths, free entertainment, pomegranates and pomegranate-related items for sale, food booths, raffles and art projects for kids. Call 702-398-7480 or visit moapavalleyartguild.net/festival/festival.htm.

Dia de los Muertos: A family-friendly Day of the Dead festival with mariachis, storytelling, traditional Mexican food, face painting, sugar skull decorating and more is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 in advance. Tickets on the day of are $10 and $6, respectively. Visit springspreserve.org.

Two Legendary Award Winners, A Gospel Event: The performances are planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Food for sale, vendors and live music by Vanessa Bell Armstrong and The Mighty Clouds of Joy are planned. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, meet-and-greets with the performers and special seating. Call coach Williams at 702-201-7850.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

”Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 4-20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Nevada:The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is scheduled to host the workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave. The class is expected to include a wine tasting of local varieties. Visit unce.unr.edu.

The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society: The group plans to meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Speaker Steve Frowine is set to present “Growing Under Lights and in the Home.” A social hour is planned at 1 p.m., along with an orchid sale, show-and-tell, and food and refreshments. Call 702-845-4872.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis Tribute artists performing throughout the event, and a gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12 and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum, and live bands, karaoke, raffles, vendors, food and more are planned. Room discounts are available with code Elvis 16. Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Richard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

PLAN AHEAD

Santa’s Arrival Parade: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The parade is set to start at the West Valet near Yard House and end at Santa’s house in Town Square Park. Once Santa reaches Town Square Park, he is set to light the 45-foot Christmas tree, and snow is to begin to fall. Following the snowfall, children can take photos with Santa inside his house. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Photos with Santa Claus: Photos are scheduled in Santa’s Norman Rockwell-inspired house in Town Square Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Ana Gasteyer: The performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater Celebration: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. It is set to include the world premiere of “Lotus,” choreographed by founding director Bernard H. Gaddis, and include excerpts from the LVCDT’s extensive dance repertoire. Tickets are $24 to $79. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Mr. Mark Twain Answers All Your Questions!”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and 11 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $15. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

Lou Gramm: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $107.91. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Jared Blake and Brodie Stewart: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Matthew Banks: the performance is scheduled at 11 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Freedom Bar in the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. Visit downtowngrand.com.

NeoThink Meeting: The monthly meeting of the NeoThink Society is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is set to include discussion on a new philosophy and people sharing their experiences. It is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

“The Nice Guys”: The screening of the 2016 film, part of the Saturday Movie Matinee series, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

“Postcard From Morocco”: The event, presented by Sin City Opera, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $15. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Sunset Park’d: The free event, featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children, is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Kurt Travis: The performance with opening acts Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Brett Young: The performance is scheduled at 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets for the 18-or-older show are $5 to $50. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Frankie Perez: The performance is scheduled at 11 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Freedom Bar in the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. Visit downtowngrand.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Las Vegas Brass Band in Concert — A Salute to the Armed Forces: The performance is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band: The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $154. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Joe McMahon and Divided Heaven: The performance with opening act Brendan of Mercy Music is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Open mic: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 28 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is a gathering of creative and talented people expressing themselves through poetry, music, magic, comedy, etc. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Kefauver Day: The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave., in honor of the Kefauver Committee hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s historic courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950. Nevada residents receive free admission, while non-locals enjoy buy-one, get-one admission all day. Regular admission is $19.95 or $13.93 for Nevada residents. Visit the themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

“The Great McGinty”: The screening of the 1940 film, which was Preston Sturges’ directorial debut, is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series, and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Applying for Nonprofit Tax-Exempt Status: The workshop by the Southern Nevada Nonprofit Information Center is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Claus & Paws Pet Photos: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Cats and dogs are invited to Santa’s house in Town Square Park for a photo with Santa and treats. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

I’ve Got Talent Senior Showcase and Brunch: The free showcase is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. A mix and mingle brunch for seniors 50 or older is scheduled following the performance at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. Reservations for brunch are required by Nov. 8. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

Champion Hoop Dancer Derrick Swaima Davis: The performance by the six-time champion hoop dancer is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Jazzin’ Jeanne Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers Swanky Supper Club Soiree: The performance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit iacvegas.com or call 702-457-3866

Business 101 — How to Fund Your Business: The event co-sponsored by SCORE is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Fishbone: The performance, with opening acts Luck Factor Zero and The Quitters, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $15. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

The Sounds of Autumn: The event is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunches while listening to harpist Mariano Gonzales, percussionist Alfredo Alvarenga and multi-instrumentalist Flavio. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-3515.

LUV Your Soul: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The series is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

The Poets’ Corner: The monthly forum for established poets and open-mic participants 17 or older is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m., and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

Ras Kronik and the Reggae Warriors: The performance, with opening acts Lico Dos Santos Afro Samba Fusion Band and Ajibade, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Little River Band: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Jack Ingram: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Freedom Bar in the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. Visit downtowngrand.com.

Government Surplus Auction: The event is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at 4320 Stephanie St. The three-day, preview and pre-registration period is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16-18. The auction is set to include vehicles, office equipment, lost and found electronics, and other items used or acquired by government agencies, including McCarran International Airport, the Metropolitan Police Department, area cities and state of Nevada. Those wishing to bid must register as a bidder on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds. Visit tntauction.com.

Helen Stewart Centennial Event: The event, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the election of Helen J. Stewart to the Clark County School Board, is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the University United Methodist Church, 4412 S Maryland Parkway. The event is taking place prior to a meeting of the League of Women Voter of Las Vegas Valley and is set to include a breakfast and an appearance by Helen J. Stewart interpreter Linda Miller. The ceremony is free, but the cost is $15 for those who wish to stay for breakfast. Visit lwvlasvegasvalley.org.

Profiles in Courage Gala: The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation event honoring supporters and children with critical illnesses is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. All proceeds are to benefit NCCF’s Project ARK (Aids & Resources for Kids), the psychological, emotional, educational and financial support services for families of children suffering from cancer and life-threatening illnesses, and NCCF’s adult services program, The Caring Place, providing healing arts and wellness programs for adults touched by cancer. Tickets are $250. Visit nvccf.org or call 702-735-8434.

Pen and Palette: The event is scheduled from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Corner Gallery in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The event is set to include authors presenting their published works and discussion of the works and selling and signing of their books. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Thanksgiving luncheon: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J. St. The cost is $7, and registration is required by Nov. 17. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6125.

“The Manchurian Candidate”: The screening of the 1962 featuring Frank Sinatra is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series, and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool: The temporary attraction is scheduled to be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight, Nov. 25 through Jan. 2. The rink is set to include 4,200 square feet of real ice, roasting s’mores by the fire and seasonal culinary selections. A light snowfall is scheduled every 30 minutes between 7 and 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 18, and every Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 19 through Jan. 2. All-day skating access is $15, and Monday through Friday, all-day skating access for Nevada residents is $10. Visitors are allowed to bring their own skates or can rent a pair for $5. Skate aid rentals are available for $10. Admission to the winter atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is free. Visit tinyurl.com/cbicerink.

Eric Burdon & The Animals: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $195.11. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

“The Bad Seed”: Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8 and 9 and at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 at the Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $15. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”: The screening of the 1939 film starring Jimmy Stewart is part of the Tuesday Afternoon at the Bijou: Politics on the Silver Screen series and is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Holiday Decorating, Craft and Cookie Exchange: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. Participants are invited to help decorate the senior center for the holidays, make a holiday craft and bring two dozen homemade cookies for the cookie exchange. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702- 229-6454.

LUV Your Mind: The event, part of the L.U.V. series, is scheduled 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The series is designed to improve the happiness and well-being of valley residents through talks and workshops. The events are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every other Friday. Visit thecenterlv.com or call 702-733-9800.

Sunset Photo Tour: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $75 or $60 for Nevada locals, residents, seniors 65+, 65 or older, students, veterans or active military members with valid I.D. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Speed Dating for Small Business: The event is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. Fees are $100 for profit business vendors, $50for Chamber of Commerce vendors and free for attendees. Visit tinyurl.com/sdfb2016, or contact Akita McCullochcall at 702-799-1010, ext. 5369, or amcculloch@vegaspbs.org.

Viva Ska Vegas Kickoff: The performance with The Skeletones, Chencha Berrinches, Friends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

“The Nutcracker”: Performances by the Nevada Ballet Theatre are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 16, 17, and 21-23, at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 24 and at 5:39 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $179. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap Band: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Viva Ska Vegas: The performance with Reel Big Fish, The Toasters, Suburban Legends and more is scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $25. Visit backstagebarandbilliards.com or call 702-382-2227.

Morris Day & The Time: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81. Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Noon Year’s Eve: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Participants are invited to ring in the New Year with a flavorful juice box toast at noon. The event is set to include an inflatable slide and rock wall, bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

New Year’s Eve with Vince Neil: The event is scheduled at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Eastside Events Center inside the Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $29.95 to $49.95. Visit eastsidecannery.com or call 702-856-5300‎.

The Scintas: Performances are set at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Concerts: The events are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and May 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets for the concerts are $195, and tickets to the cocktail party are $50. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

ONGOING

Look inside The Beatles “Love”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Love,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show. Open houses are scheduled from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Fridays and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses are set to highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the production. Call 702-792-7735.

Self-guided North Gallery tours: The new tour option is available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The cost is $10 as an add-on to the Neon Boneyard tour or $19 as a stand-alone tour. Visitors may tour the North Gallery for as long as they like, take photographs and learn about the signs on display. Visit neonmuseum.org or call 702-387-6366.

Meet-and-greets with “Pawn Stars”: The events are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet-and-greets featuring security guard Antwaun are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays and ones featuring historian Mark Hall-Patton are scheduled from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but Gold & Silver Pawn is accepting donations for a variety of charities throughout the summer on Thursdays. Visit gspawn.com or call 702-385-7912.

Party in the Park: The weekly event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at The Park, 3782 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the outdoor dining and shopping area between New York-New York and Monte Carlo. Entertainment includes the Tony Marques Band and violinists Jennifer Lynn and Monica Olivas of electric string quartet group Phat Strad. Several of the venues are set to offer $5 beer, wine and shot specials. Visit theparkvegas.com.

Darby O’Gill and the Little People: The free performance is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursdays until further notice at Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane. Visit topgolf.com or call 702-933-8458.

Bereavement Support Group: The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tobacco Cessation Program: The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Art Lynch Acting Classes: The classes are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Corner Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

Computer Class: The event for older adults is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100d. Call 702-797-2353.

Wii Bowling: The event for older adults is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – East, 5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100. Call 702-797-2353.

Tropicana pool: This season, admission is free before 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to the pool at the Tropicana, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Fridays through Sundays and holidays, the cost is $10 all day for locals.

Social CirKish: Acrobatic performance and social skill development classes for youths 13 to 19 are planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Email Shannon Pates Xhola at smp4984@gmail.com.

“Failure Is An Option!”: The original comedy show featuring anti-success guru Tom Rubin is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. nightly (dark Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Sin City Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $49.95 for general admission and $59.95 for VIP front rows. Visit failureisanoption.vegas.

Rhythm of Life drum classes: Percussionist and musical facilitator L.A. is scheduled to instruct classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the City of the World gallery, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. The cost is $35 per class. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-409-7549.

Look inside “Ka”: Cirque du Soleil invites visitors and locals to get an inside look at “Ka,” as it reveals the history, background and science behind the show in free Ka Theatre Spectacular open houses scheduled for 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The open houses will highlight the work, inspiration and technology used in the $165 million production. Call 702-891-7940.

Down and Derby: The 21-or-older event is scheduled at 10 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission and skate rental are free. Visit goldspike.com or call 702-476-1082.

African drum class: Master teacher “Papa” Diarra Zumana is scheduled to instruct this class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Baobab Stage at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The cost is $20. Visit baobabstage.com or call 702-202-8010.

“Matt and Mattingly’s Bucket Show”: Performances are scheduled at 11:30 p.m Wednesdays at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St., Suite 145. The two-man improv show with musical accompaniment is free, but audience members are encouraged to pay what they want into a bucket at the end of the performance. Visit mattandmattingly.com.