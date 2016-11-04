1 injured, several displaced in northeast Las Vegas fire

An early Friday morning fire at a northeast Las Vegas residence injured one person and displaced several people.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a small outbuilding that had been converted to apartments at 4949 Monroe Ave., near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, just after 4 a.m.

One person living in the apartments received minor burns, but was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital. The fire department said seven to 10 people were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have been caused by a nearby generator, the fire officials said.

The cost of damages has not yet been estimated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.