2 Las Vegas police officers hospitalized after crash in the northeast valley

The man who plowed his SUV into a Las Vegas police vehicle Wednesday evening is facing misdemeanor and felony charges.

At 6:20 p.m., an unmarked Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle carrying two officers was traveling south on Sandy Lane, near East Carey Avenue and North Pecos Road, police said. At the intersection of Sandy Lane and San Antonio Avenue, a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a suspected drunken driver “T-boned” the driver’s side of the Metro vehicle, Sgt. Paul McCullough said at the scene.

The Chevrolet pushed the Metro car off the road, causing significant impact to the driver’s side. As the officer on the passenger side exited the vehicle, the driver of the fled on foot down San Antonio Avenue with a 3-year-old child in his arms, police said.

The officer chased the man and was able to detain him.

Both officers were transported to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit shortly afterward. The officer driving suffered broken ribs in the crash, but both officers were “in good condition” as of 9 p.m. and expected to be released before the end of the night.

“Fortunately for us this collision didn’t end in a worse manner,” McCullough said.

The Tahoe driver and the young child were uninjured. Police said the driver is being booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI and a felony hit and run.

Review-Journal reporter Rachel Crosby contributed to this story.

