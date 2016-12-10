Car plows into east Las Vegas Valley restaurant

A car plowed into an east valley fast-casual restaurant Friday night.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Baja Fresh Mexican Grill at 1292 Nellis Blvd., near the Charleston Boulevard intersection, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tad Dodds said.

It was unclear as of 10:15 p.m. if the vehicle’s driver or any possible passengers were injured.

An employee at the restaurant said the vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s bathroom, completely destroying it. No employees were injured, and since the restaurant closed at 9 p.m.; no patrons were injured either.

It’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors.

