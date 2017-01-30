Coroner identifies Las Vegas man killed when car slammed into wall in east valley

A Las Vegas man who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the east valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Aaron Lopez-Robles, 20, crashed a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a wall near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue about 6:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Lopez-Robles was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Lopez-Robles was driving too fast entering a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit the wall.

This is the eighth traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.