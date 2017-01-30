Posted Updated 

Coroner identifies Las Vegas man killed when car slammed into wall in east valley

The Clark County coroner has identified a man killed when his car crashed into a wall near North Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A man was killed when his car crashed into a wall near North Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Las Vegas man who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the east valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Aaron Lopez-Robles, 20, crashed a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a wall near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue about 6:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Lopez-Robles was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Lopez-Robles was driving too fast entering a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit the wall.

This is the eighth traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

