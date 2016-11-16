Coroner IDs pedestrian hit by car, killed in southeast Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner on Wednesday has identified the man who died after being struck by a car at the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Officers found Renato Potente, 73, of Las Vegas, just after 5 a.m. in the intersection.

According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, Potente was running across the intersection from north to south when he came into the path of a 2006 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Tropicana.

The Toyota’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Impairment was not suspected, police said.

