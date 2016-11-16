Posted 

Coroner IDs pedestrian hit by car, killed in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Las Vegas police closed the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue after a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Clark County coroner on Wednesday has identified the man who died after being struck by a car at the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Officers found Renato Potente, 73, of Las Vegas, just after 5 a.m. in the intersection.

According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, Potente was running across the intersection from north to south when he came into the path of a 2006 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Tropicana.

The Toyota’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Impairment was not suspected, police said.

