Corvette driver hospitalized after crashing into palm tree

A Chevrolet Corvette driver lost control and crashed into a light pole and then a palm tree in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

The pole temporarily sat on top of the white sports car while debris littered northbound lanes on South Sloan Lane near Autumn Harvest Avenue.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The driver was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt. He lost control of the Corvette and slid across the northbound lanes before hitting the pole and palm tree, Gordon said.

It wasn’t known early Monday if the driver was impaired. Gordon said officers were going to the hospital to further investigate.

