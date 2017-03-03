Elderly pedestrian dies after crash in east Las Vegas Valley

An 80-year-old pedestrian died after a crash Thursday evening in the east valley.

At about 6:30 p.m. a silver Nissan sedan hit the woman near South Nellis and East Charleston boulevards, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She had been walking outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center and died at about 7 p.m., Metro said.

The silver Nissan remained at the scene.

