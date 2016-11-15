Fatal crash closes Maryland, Tropicana intersection

The intersection of South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue is closed Tuesday morning while Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Arriving officers located a deceased male, possibly in his 70s, in the intersection just after 5 a.m.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the man was running from the northwest corner of the intersection to the southwest corner when he entered the path of a 2006 Toyota Corolla traveling east on Tropicana. The man failed to obey the traffic control device, Las Vegas police Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

“Whether or not you have a green light to go or you’re going to roll the dice and take a chance at jaywalking, be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment is not suspected, police said.

Police are diverting all traffic away from the intersection and the area is expected to be closed until about 11 a.m.

This is the 33rd pedestrian traffic fatality and 101st traffic related-fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner once his family has been notified.

