Fire department says house fire in east Las Vegas looks suspicious

The Clark County Fire Department considers an east valley fire suspicious and may need the public’s help.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, the fire department responded to a house fire at 4815 E. Newton Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

No one was injured, the fire department said, but one person was spotted by neighbors fleeing the home after the fire began.

The fire department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 702-732-7949.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.