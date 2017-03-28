Firefighters working small blaze at Clark County Wetlands Park

Clark County firefighters are working a “small fire” at Clark County Wetlands Park.

The fire at the southeast valley park was first reported about 7 p.m.; as of 7:30 p.m., Clark County Fire Department officials said they were working to determine the cause.

According to the county, Bureau of Land Management firefighters were assisting on the call.

“Wind not helping,” the county tweeted about 7:30 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m., it was not clear how large the fire or how much the flames had damaged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

