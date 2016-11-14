Las Vegas police arrest 1 suspect in southeast valley homicide

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with a homicide on Nov. 5 in the southeast valley.

Metro detectives identified 18-year-old Cody Sullivan as one suspect arrested in the homicide. A second suspect remains unidentified and at large.

Patrol officers encountered Sullivan on Saturday after responding to a petty larceny-related call at a business located in the 4100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said Sullivan was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he currently faces charges of murder, burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance (cocaine).

Just after 2 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 6300 block of Sandpiper Way for reports of a male having been shot. Arriving officers found Thomas Frank Jones V., 35, of Las Vegas inside the residence. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said the homicide was a result of a home invasion and likely narcotics-related.

