Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas Valley

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle near Silver Sevens and the National Atomic Testing Museum.

The vehicle plowed into the man just before 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, near Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injuries.

“He is currently being evaluated by hospital staff,” Summers said.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with Metro officers. It was unclear Tuesday night if speed or impairment were factors.

The eastbound lanes of Flamingo Road were blocked for a few hours Tuesday night as police investigated.

