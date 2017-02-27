Meeting post: Facebook page a tool for Huntridge neighbors

A recent post on the Huntridge Neighborhood Facebook group showed an image of someone who had stopped in front of a security camera to relieve himself after burglarizing a home. Within minutes, another member of the group identified the perpetrator by name.

“We don’t have the page for crime fighting, even though that’s frequently a topic,” said Graham Kahr, an administrator for the Facebook group. “We’ve tracked down a lot of stolen bikes.”

The group was created more than eight years ago to share information about events and help people in the neighborhood just east of the Arts District connect. Neighbors list items they want to give away, ask for advice on local services and point out sales and new businesses. The crime-watching aspect stands out because it seems to be effective.

“Unfortunately, homeless and drug-addicted people come through the neighborhood,” said Steve Franklin, another administrator for the page. “Thanks to the Huntridge page, we’ve also got a lot of people who keep their eyes peeled and we have very close communication about suspicious activity, and we call the police to try to curb that activity.”

Kahr noted that a stranger walking through the neighborhood is fine. A stranger peeking over fences or trying doors is likely to be mentioned in the group.

Initially the page was strictly about the Huntridge Neighborhood, an area roughly bounded by 10th Street to the west, 17th Street to the east, Charleston Boulevard to the north and Oakey Boulevard to the south. It has come to encompass much more.

“There are neighborhood Facebook groups for Beverly Green, Crestwood and McNeil Estates and other downtown neighborhoods,” Kahr said. “Many of the people in those groups are also on the Huntridge group. Because the Huntridge name is well-known, it has sort of taken on a mind of its own and covers things like those neighborhoods, Fremont East and the Arts District.”

The administrators don’t just keep an eye out for trolls and inappropriate content, they curate the membership, making sure anyone who is approved has a connection to the neighborhood.

“If someone asks to join and their settings are private so we can’t assess them, we’ll message them and ask them about themselves,” Kahr said.

Kahr and Franklin noted that the group was a great place to find out about events such as Movies in the Park or Santa in the Circle, regular events at Huntridge Circle Park that might go under the radar for most. They also love it when the page draws people together for a cause or to help a neighbor.

“I’ve seen some beautiful things happen on that page,” Kahr said. “When one neighbor had her scooter stolen, people pitched in to help replace it.”

Franklin, a real estate agent who goes by Downtown Steve, said he has been to two tree plantings this winter.

“We’re trying to provide more shade and make it even more walkable here,” he said. “You make friends in this neighborhood. It’s a very tightknit community.”

