Motorcyclist, pedestrian hospitalized after southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

A pedestrian was in critical condition Friday night after being struck by a motorcycle in the southeast valley.

The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway, police said.

Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit; the pedestrian was in critical condition as of 10:15 p.m.

It was unclear if speed or impairment were factors. The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate.

